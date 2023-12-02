When will Fortnite servers be back up for Chapter 5?

A brand new season is upon us, with Fortnite down for a certain amount of time as fans patiently await to drop from the battle bus once again.

As usual, though, Epic Games is being coy on when the downtime will end and a new season will begin. Most of the new season’s worth of content has already leaked, with Sollid Snake, Peter Griffin, and more expected to highlight the new season.

How long is the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 servers?

While there is no official time, Fortnite Chapter 5 is theoretically expected to be in downtime until the following times on Dec. 3. But that could change depending on any issues that might occur:

1-4am CT

7-10am BST/GMT

Again, this is all theoretical and goes on info from leakers and recent updates Epic Games has done. It could be much earlier, or it could be much later, but this is when we expect it to go back live again.

Of course, before then, there is still some gaming you can do. The Big Bang event is being replayed a couple of times before servers go down completely for those who missed out on it, and there are a bunch of things to look forward to as well.

Fortnite LEGO is set to launch on Dec 7, with the Rocket League racing game, Rocket Racing, launching on Dec 8 in Fortnite as well. So, there are plenty of things to look forward to going into the end of the year.