When is the next Fortnite x Star Wars event? All rumors and speculation

There have been plenty of Star Wars events in Fortnite over the years, and with Chapter Five, season two now live, leaks have revealed that we’re heading back to a galaxy far, far away once again.

From Luke and Leia to Finn and Rey, there’s been no shortage of Star Wars skins in the popular battle royale, with Disney regularly dropping new looks to hype up their next big release.

While there are no big movie releases in the franchise this year, the good news is that we’re still getting some new Star Wars items in Fortnite, confirmed by leaks on March 8. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming event.

We’ve already seen Han, Luke, and Leia. Image via Epic Games

When is the next Fortnite x Star Wars event?

The next Fortnite x Star Wars event is scheduled to take place during Chapter Five, season two, although we don’t have an exact release date just yet.

If we were speculating, however, it makes a lot of sense that it would drop around Star Wars Day on May 4. You know, “May the fourth be with you,” and all that. Of course, it could happen earlier than that, so we’ll keep this post updated when we learn more information.

Fortnite x Star Wars event leaks

While we may not have an exact release date, we do know that Wookies are coming to Fortnite as part of the event, thanks to leaks from dataminers.

Leaker iFireMonkey tweeted that a new weapon collab is coming, named the Wookie Bowcaster. This is the weapon that Chewbacca uses in the series, suggesting everyone’s favorite hairy sidekick will finally arrive in the game.

The leaker also revealed its description, which reads: “A traditional laser projectile weapon commonly used by Wookies. Shoots individual bolts quickly or can be charged up to shoot a heavier explosive bolt.” The weapon deals 40 damage with a body shot, while a headshot deals 70 damage.

As we get closer to the event, we’ll inevitably learn more about this Star Wars collab, and we’ll keep updating this article with any new leaks or rumors we find. In the meantime, check out all the new POIs on the Fortnite season two map.