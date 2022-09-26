When does the Fortnite birthday event end?

Fortnite’s fifth birthday celebration event started this past weekend and players are already sinking their teeth into the plethora of birthday-themed quests, cosmetics, and shenanigans the game has to offer.

But the part isn’t lasting for long.

Today is the last full day of the Fortnite birthday event, and after it ends, all of the limited-time fun will be over. Along with taking advantage of Balloons, which were unvaulted for the event, players have just a little bit of time left to unlock a slew of party-themed cosmetics.

Be part of the party! Fortnite Battle Royale turns 5. This bash includes Big 0-5 rewards, birthday-themed gameplay, and all new Fortography.



Check out the celebration: https://t.co/W0U6ohc3yG pic.twitter.com/8gJBJq623F — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2022

By doing Birthday Quests, which can be found on the Quests page, players can unlock a Fuzzfetti Cake back bling, Celebratory Slice pickaxe, and Sparklecake emote.

If you’re struggling to finish up all of the birthday-themed objectives, here is where you can find all of the cakes that are spread across the map.

What time does the Fortnite birthday event end?

Fortnite’s birthday bash ends tomorrow, Sept. 27, at 8am CT. After that, Chapter Three, season four will resume as it previously existed, and players will no longer see Birthday Presents, Birthday Cake, or Balloons around the map.

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four recently kicked off on Sept. 18, and it is expected to end during the first week of December.