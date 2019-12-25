When does Fortnite’s 2019 Winterfest event end?

The holiday season is upon us, meaning fans are busy snuggling up with warm blankets and cups of hot cocoa while they put their Fortnite skills to the test. Epic Games launched the battle royale’s winter-themed event, Winterfest, last week, gifting fans with free rewards and challenges while they enjoy the holiday spirit.

The festivities won’t last forever, however, so fans best be sure to take advantage of the fun while they still can. Each day for two weeks, players can earn a new surprise gift at the Winterfest Lodge. The gifts include two skins, two gliders, two pickaxes, two weapon wraps, and one emote. Similarly, fans can partake in the 14 Days of Challenges to earn additional rewards.

To open gifts, fans of the game will need to head to the Winterfest Lodge to pick up their daily gift. And to make opening gifts even more exciting, players can shake the presents before opening the gift to guess what is inside. Presents cycle out every 24 hours, so players will want to check in every day to make sure they get a new reward.

Additionally, Epic is bringing back vaulted weapons each day while the event is live, so fans can gear up and reminisce about the guns that have cycled through the game over the past year.

Winterfest is scheduled to end on Jan. 2. Fans of the game can continue unlocking any presents they missed while the event was live through Jan. 7, however.