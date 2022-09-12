When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 start?

Epic Games loves keeping Fortnite fresh to give returning players a reason to come back and new players a reason to join this adrenaline-packed battle royale that never ceases to amaze us. Each new chapter in Fortnite brings a new battle pass, new island areas, special events, and limited-time game modes that are simply a treat to play.

On average, seasons in Fortnite last 90 days. Since Chapter Three, season three began on June 5, the expected release date of season four was around late September or early October. Recently, we’ve learned that the next season is coming earlier to the island. In fact, Fortnite Chapter Three, season four will start on Sept 18. Packed with secrets, leaks, and even ominous websites by Epic, Fortnite Chapter Three, season four will definitely leave a mark on Fortnite’s history just like Vibin’ did.

With Fortnite Chapter Three, season four just around the corner, you’re probably dying to hear all there is to know about the upcoming season. Some leaks revealed a series of teasers that showcase the next big season theme: Paradise. As Epic continues the story after the downfall of Doctor Slone, we might just get the fresh start we need with Paradise. Other than that, all these leaked trailers feature an unknown substance that’s slowly taking over. The only question is, what will happen once this substance entirely takes over?

Although there are no official trailers, images, or teasers coming from Epic yet, we expect the official teasers to hit Epic’s website any moment now. We will, naturally, keep you posted on the latest news about Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

Until then, see you on the island as we together count down the days until the start of the next Fortnite season on Sept. 18.