Fortnite shows first teasers for Chapter 3, season four, Paradise

Fortnite‘s peaceful Vibin’ season is nearing its end, which means that the next season of the battle royale is just around the corner. As usual, players from around the world are eager to get their hands on as much new information about this season as they can. Fortunately, Fortnite‘s TikTok ads are showing new information about Fortnite‘s next season, which will reportedly be called Paradise.

According to various data miners, a few different teasers for the next season have been posted by Fortnite as TikTok ads. One new leak includes some tweets that Epic Games has scheduled that say “Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all. #FortniteParadise” and “Consume everything. #FortniteParadise.” The hashtags included in the text reveal the “Paradise” season title.

First Season 4 Teaser Texts:



– "Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all. #FortniteParadise"



– "Consume everything. #FortniteParadise"



(via FortniteNews/Telegram) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 9, 2022

Another teaser comes in the form of a short live-action video of a beauty guru who’s trying out a new organic skin cream. To her dismay, the cream covers both her arms and turns them into some form of chrome. This was recovered via the FortniteNews telegram channel, which was previously correct about the Skyfire event.

#FortniteParadise Video Teaser from the Fortnite News Telegram pic.twitter.com/i2IN51qpBl — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022

Another live-action video shows a man pouring a bowl of cereal when he realizes the milk is chrome and it’s turning everything in the house to chrome as it spreads. The man gets up and runs away as the Paradise logo shows. This spreading seems to fit in line with previous teasers which also show the chrome material consuming everything around it.

It consumes everything. #FortniteParadise



Video was spotted on tiktok, thanks @FNinfluencer for the video file pic.twitter.com/VJ7fleL5tI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022

The last video, for now, shows a woman spraying her plants with pesticide, at which point she notices they’re turning to chrome in her fingertips. Her plant and spray bottle begin to spread chrome as the video cuts to the Paradise image while a loud crashing is heard in the background.

Another Season 4 Teaser video! 🔥



At this point, I'm convinced that none of these videos are leaks, but Epic intentionally published those already.



(via @CapVgr & @AyeTSG) pic.twitter.com/40pbAx6d9Q — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 9, 2022

Epic doesn’t normally create live-action scenes like this, so it seems that the developer is doing all it can to hype up the next season. Each of the videos sets an eerie tone, as this new chrome substance consumes everything it touches. This fluid is likely the reason that The Seven members are currently missing from the island.

Shortly after these videos were found, Epic Games launched a new website called Paradise. The website is just a video with the Paradise logo and a loud ominous humming noise. This noise could always be a key to something bigger and content creators have immediately begun to run tests on the new audio.

EPIC JUST ADDED THIS VIDEO TO THEIR WEBSITE pic.twitter.com/HzE0QeDKeP — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 9, 2022

While it’s unclear what this new season has in store, it’s likely that this chrome is going to be a strong force in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.