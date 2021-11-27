When does Fortnite Chapter 3 release?

It will likely be a few days after Chapter Two's "The End."

Fortnite officially announced the “beginning of The End” earlier this week, an event that will conclude the game’s Chapter Two.

In an official post on Fortnite’s website, the game’s developers said that the Chapter’s climactic ending will take place on Dec. 4 at 3pm CT. This event will be the conclusion of Chapter Two, season eight.

Following the end of Chapter One, the game had multiple days of downtime before Chapter Two launched after the “black hole” event and the climatic transition between Chapters. The same could expected for the beginning of Chapter Three.

Earlier this month, Fortnite leaker HYPEX said the expected launch of Chapter Three would be Dec. 7. The exact start time of Fortnite Chapter Three has not been officially announced, however.

Now that "The End" playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It's SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th.



These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they're wrong this time I'll take the blame lol. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

Although Epic Games hasn’t officially announced a precise starting date for Chapter Three, this wouldn’t be the first time the game experienced an outage between seasons. The transition between Chapter One and Chapter Two was highlighted by a “black hole” event that involved servers going down for days. At the time, whenever players logged into the game, all they could see was what seemed to be a black hole, which left many confused players concocting conspiracy theories about the game’s status.

If Epic treats this transition from Chapter Two the same way it did after Chapter One, then Chapter Three, season one will likely begin sometime between Dec. 6-8.