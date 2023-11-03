Fortnite Chapter Four Season Five, which people are calling “OG Fortnite” because it changes the battle royale map and metagame back to how they were in the Epic Games title’s very first chapter, is going to start later today, and we’ve made a calculated guess of what time it might start in all the different time zones.

What time does OG Fortnite go live?

Looking at past updates, we have a good estimate of when OG Fortnite might begin. Epic runs things like clockwork: the servers often shut down between 2am and 3am EST before a new season starts and remain down for about two to four hours before going live again.

This means OG Fortnite should be ready to load-up and play again between 4am and 7am EST. In other time zones, that’s 1am to 4am PST, 8am to 11am GMT, 9am to 12pm CET, and 5pm to 8pm AEDT. Unfortunately for some, like people on the West Coast of the U.S., it’s smack-bang in the middle of the night.

Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1….see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/4LnTksppRp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023

What does OG Fortnite include?

OG Fortnite takes us back to the simpler times of early Fortnite. It changes the map back to how it used to be, with iconic POIs like Dusty Divot, Lucky Landing, Retail Row, Risky Reels, and everyone’s favorite, Tilted Towers.

It also goes back to the old way of playing rather than all the fancy new stuff, with Assault Rifles and Shotguns being the main weapons.

There’s more, too. All the old popular Fortnite skins from the early days are coming back. Some have been updated, but they’re still a great way for players who’ve been around a while to feel nostalgic.

One thing that does carry over from newer seasons is the fresh new Fortnite Zero Build mode. The first battle royale map wasn’t really made for this, but Epic has added things like zip lines and more to make it work with the Zero Build mode.