Remakes of classic Fortnite skins are coming in Chapter 4 season 5, confirming earlier leaks

The latest teaser by Fortnite on Nov. 1, gave us an official look at the battle pass skins coming in Chapter Four, season five (also titled Fortnite OG), confirming earlier leaks of multiple classic Chapter One skin remakes.

The video showcased Renegade Lynx, Omegarok, Spectra Knight, and two more skins whose exact names remain unknown—one is a mix of Peely and Lil Whip, and the second is a mix of Cuddle Team Leader and Raven.

In fact, every skin revealed so far is a combination of older outfits from Chapter One. Omegarok, for example, is a blend of Omega and Ragnarok from seasons four and five respectively. The idea of merging older themes seems to be at the core of the upcoming Fortnite season, or at least its cosmetics.

Multiple leaks by StreamFNBR showcased these battle pass skins earlier on Oct. 31, including their names and several customization options.

One of them is Renegade Lynx which fans may recognize from Chapter One, season seven. She has two known variations so far apart from the default look shown in the trailer: Dark Storm Renegade Lynx (a more sci-fi look with a mask) and a fire design that looks like the Blaze outfit.

Some pages of next season's battle pass. pic.twitter.com/kdox4Clhte — Stream (@StreamFNBR) November 1, 2023

Spectra Knight is rumored to be the upcoming season’s special skin and will have multiple color options as well as the galaxy style for it. The skin itself is a throwback to the classic Black Knight outfit from Chapter One, season three while the original Galaxy skins used to be one of the most popular ones in the game.

A look at the customization screen for next season's special skin, "Spectra Knight", and the galaxy style. pic.twitter.com/liQcrMSbQP — Stream (@StreamFNBR) November 1, 2023

Classic skins paired with the return of the Chapter One map and old-school weapons will make Chapter Four, season five one of the biggest seasons in Fortnite. So get ready, because it’s time to drop.