What is the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup in Fortnite?

May the Force be with you.

Fortnite has seen several Star Wars collaborations, introducing outfits such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and many more in the game. Obi-Wan Kenobi, he Jedi Master from the sci-fi franchise, will be joining the fray as the most recent addition to the legendary roster. And he’s also getting his own tournament.

Here’s everything to know about the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup, including format, dates, and more.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup format, date, and points system

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup will be a duos tournament held on May 22, which will feature Lightsabers and the iconic E-11 Blaster Rifles. Players will use these tools and more to win matches and secure points in the cup.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup will provide players with an exclusive opportunity to unlock the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin and his Desert Essentials back bling for free before the items become available for purchase in the game’s item store. Players can play up to ten matches during their region’s time limits, which can be found under the compete tab in the game. Players must also have 2FA enabled on their account and be above account level 50 to participate in the tournament.

Here is the points breakdown for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup:

Elimination: 1 point

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th: 11 Points

12th: 10 Points

13th: 9 Points

14th: 8 Points

15th: 7 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 5 Points

18th – 19th: 4 Points

20th – 21st: 3 Points

22nd – 23rd: 2 Points

24th – 25th: 1 Point

After securing their points, players will need to check if they qualify for the rewards by being one of the top competitors in their region.

What ranking do I need in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup to unlock the Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetics?

The following finishing places in each region will grant players free access to the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin and matching back bling.

Europe: 1st to 1,250th

NA East: 1st to 750th

NA West: 1st to 250th

Brazil: 1st to 400th

Asia: 1st to 150th

Oceania: 1st to 100th

Middle East: 1st to 100th



The Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic bundle will release in the Fortnite item store on May 26, 2022, at 7pm CT. For more details on the tournament, players can head to Epic Games’ page.