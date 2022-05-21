What is the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup in Fortnite?

Fortnite has seen several Star Wars collaborations, introducing outfits such as The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and many more in the game. Obi-Wan Kenobi, he Jedi Master from the sci-fi franchise, will be joining the fray as the most recent addition to the legendary roster. And he’s also getting his own tournament.
Here’s everything to know about the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup, including format, dates, and more.
Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup format, date, and points system
The Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup will be a duos tournament held on May 22, which will feature Lightsabers and the iconic E-11 Blaster Rifles. Players will use these tools and more to win matches and secure points in the cup.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup will provide players with an exclusive opportunity to unlock the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin and his Desert Essentials back bling for free before the items become available for purchase in the game’s item store. Players can play up to ten matches during their region’s time limits, which can be found under the compete tab in the game. Players must also have 2FA enabled on their account and be above account level 50 to participate in the tournament.
Here is the points breakdown for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup:
Elimination: 1 point
Victory Royale: 25 Points
2nd: 22 Points
3rd: 20 Points
4th: 18 Points
5th: 17 Points
6th: 16 Points
7th: 15 Points
8th: 14 Points
9th: 13 Points
10th: 12 Points
11th: 11 Points
12th: 10 Points
13th: 9 Points
14th: 8 Points
15th: 7 Points
16th: 6 Points
17th: 5 Points
18th – 19th: 4 Points
20th – 21st: 3 Points
22nd – 23rd: 2 Points
24th – 25th: 1 Point
After securing their points, players will need to check if they qualify for the rewards by being one of the top competitors in their region.
What ranking do I need in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup to unlock the Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetics?
The following finishing places in each region will grant players free access to the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin and matching back bling.
Europe: 1st to 1,250th
NA East: 1st to 750th
NA West: 1st to 250th
Brazil: 1st to 400th
Asia: 1st to 150th
Oceania: 1st to 100th
Middle East: 1st to 100th
The Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic bundle will release in the Fortnite item store on May 26, 2022, at 7pm CT. For more details on the tournament, players can head to Epic Games’ page.