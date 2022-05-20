How to get the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite

"In my experience, there is no such thing as luck."

Star Wars is a staple in the expanding Fortnite multiverse.

Over the years, a multitude of characters and items from the iconic franchise have made their way to either the item shop or the battle pass, in the form of outfits, back bling, gliders, and more. Even lightsabers were added to the game as a weapon following an exclusive in-game preview of Rise of Skywalker in late 2019 and were recently unvaulted for a short time in May 2022.

The latest addition, arriving just before the start of Star Wars Celebration, is Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the outfit adopting the likeness of actor Ewan McGregor. McGregor, who played Kenobi in the prequel films, is set to reprise his role as the character in the soon-to-be-released Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Image via Epic Games and Lucasfilm

The Obi-Wan Kenobi skin will make a fine addition to your collection. Here’s how you can get it for yourself.

How to acquire the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin in Fortnite

Players will have the opportunity to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit before it hits the store by competing in the Battle Royale Duos Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup on May 22. Players can play up to 10 matches within their region’s three-hour time window and earn points based on how well they place in each match. The times for each region will be added to the event’s listing on the Compete tab in-game.

Image via Epic Games and Lucasfilm

Competing players need to have two-factor authentication on their account to participate and have an account level of 50. Here’s the breakdown of the placement you need, per region, to win the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit and back bling.

Europe: Top 1,250

Top 1,250 NA East: Top 750

Top 750 NA West: Top 250

Top 250 Brazil: Top 400

Top 400 Asia: Top 150

Top 150 Oceania: Top 100

Top 100 Middle East: Top 100

Otherwise, players can purchase the full Obi-Wan Kenobi pack, including his outfit, his Desert Essentials back bling, his blade pickaxe, his Jedi Interceptor glider, and his emote, from the store beginning May 26 at 7pm CT. We can estimate the price to be somewhere between 1,200 and 2,400 V-Bucks.