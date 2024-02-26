Every Fortnite: Battle Royale pre-game lobby is filled with all sorts of songs, but a newer one has caught your ear and you can’t figure out why.

You’ve heard the catchy beat and nonsense lyrics before, but you can’t pin down what you remember it from. It’s vaguely familiar, and that’s with good reason. Like other Fortnite emotes, it’s a reference to something from pop culture.

“All of the dream / How does it mean / When we out in the space / On the planet of the bass,” the lyrics say. Uh, what? It doesn’t even make sense, but that’s where part of the charm comes from.

Here’s everything there is to know about the “Interstellar Bass” emote in Fortnite.

What is the Interstellar Bass emote in Fortnite?

“Interstellar Bass” is a dance emote in Fortnite. It costs 500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop and was first added to the game on Feb. 25, 2024. The dance is useable in Fortnite: Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite.

This is also a Traversal emote in Fortnite, meaning once you trigger it, your character will begin moving and walking as it dances and plays the song. Theoretically, you could walk from one end of the map to the other with just the emote.

But where exactly is it from and what is it in reference to?

What is the Fortnite Interstellar Bass emote from?

Fortnite’s “Interstellar Bass” emote is inspired by this viral TikTok from Kyle Gordon from July 2023. The “Planet of the Bass” song by Gordon, DJ Crazy Times, and Ms. Biljana Electronica is a parody of club music from the 1990s, and it’s genuinely pretty spot-on.

The Traversal emote will allow you to hilariously move, dance, and wave your arms just like Kyle Gordon in the TikTok above. If you have 500 V-Bucks sitting around, it’s a worthwhile investment for the silliness of it alone.

The weeks and months following the TikTok going viral in the summer of 2023 were filled with all manner of content creators and regular people making their own versions of it, sharing it, or just enjoying the comedy of the parody on social media. And now, it’s been immortalized in Fortnite, further cementing itself as a top-tier meme.