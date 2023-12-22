What is error code ESP-DIST-001 in Fortnite?

Fortnite rarely goes down apart from its scheduled downtimes, but the game’s servers can struggle to keep up with demand sometimes, causing errors like ESP-DIST-001 to appear.

The ESP-DIST-001 error code in Fortnite prompts players with a notification saying they can’t connect to the game’s servers. When this error appears, a countdown from 10 starts and Fortnite will try reconnecting to the servers at the end of this timer.

I encountered this error myself a couple of times, and it generally appeared when my home network was having problems. After receiving the ESP-DIST-001 error code in Fortnite, I found out that my connection was unstable due to drops and speed-related problems.

Why does error code ESP-DIST-001 appear in Fortnite?

The ESP-DIST-001 error code in Fortnite appears on all available platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, mobile, and PC. This supports the idea that ESP-DIST-001 is highly likely to be a server and internet connection-related error.

How to fix error code ESP-DIST-001 in Fortnite

To fix the ESP-DIST-001 error in Fortnite, you can try the following troubleshooting methods. Most of these are relatively easy to apply since this error looks to be connected to Epic Games’ servers and your internet connection quality.

Check Fortnite’s server status

If Fortnite’s down or having outages, you’ll need to check its server status to confirm. When the servers are down, you’ll start seeing errors like ESP-DIST-001 in Fortnite.

In cases where there’s a confirmed server outage, you’ll have no option but to wait for Epic to fix them. You can try reconnecting on your own as you should be able to get back into the game when the servers become operational again.

Fortnite servers get up quickly when they go down. Screengrab via Epic Games

Restart your router

ESP-DIST-001 in Fortnite can also appear due to connectivity problems on your end. If your internet connection is having a bad day with lag spikes and constant drops, you should restart your router.

Restarting your modem can fix such connection problems, and if they persist, you can call your ISP and ask if there is any ongoing maintenance in your area.

Restart your PC, console, or mobile device

As you restart your router, you can also do the same for your gaming device to cover more ground. The ESP-DIST-001 error code may pop up due to minor inconsistencies that might take place due to clashing running programs, and a simple restart can fix that.

Check for pending patches

The ESP-DIST-001 error generally resolves itself, meaning you should be able to wait out the error. While waiting, check for patches waiting to be downloaded since Epic might push a hotfix in the form of a downloadable update.