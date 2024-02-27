Category:
Fortnite

‘This is only the beginning’: More LEGO-themed experiences coming to Fortnite

More blocks coming your way in Fortnite.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 09:08 am
Splash art for the LEGO Fortnite event, featuring LEGO characters in a LEGO version of the Fortnite world.
Image via Epic Games

The LEGO Group and Epic Games confirmed that LEGO enthusiasts and Fortnite players alike can look forward to a series of new LEGO-themed experiences within the game throughout 2024 and beyond. The news comes hot on the heels of the introduction of LEGO Islands, two new play experiences coming to Fortnite today. 

Recommended Videos

While LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun are the initial offerings from the LEGO Islands series, these two play experiences serve as a mere preview of the exciting adventures that lie ahead for all Fortnite and LEGO enthusiasts alike. 

The Glider in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite player glides around the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LEGO Fortnite kingdom, ignited by a successful launch in December 2023, is far from reaching its pinnacle and just started stacking up the bricks of its world. Players can anticipate a cascade of updates throughout 2024, introducing new world-building elements, gameplay features, and an array of LEGO Style Outfits coming to Fortnite

Head of Play and Creator Growth at LEGO GAME, Kari Vinther Nielsen, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential, saying how this is “only the beginning.” Nielsen underlined how crucial the power of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), combined with the creative teams working on the play experiences, is to allow them “to expand new genres across Fortnite.”

As the LEGO Islands series unfolds, players can anticipate a continuous stream of fresh and creative play experiences. The fusion of LEGO’s timeless appeal with Fortnite’s dynamic gameplay promises to captivate audiences of all ages, setting the stage for a vibrant future filled with blocky adventures in the ever-evolving world of Fortnite.

related content
Read Article Fortnite expands with LEGO Islands: Raft Survival and Obby Fun on the horizon
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite expands with LEGO Islands: Raft Survival and Obby Fun on the horizon
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Why did Fortnite remove the Jubi Slide emote? Side Shuffle controversy explained
Three silhouettes of Fortnite characters doing the Side Shuffle.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Why did Fortnite remove the Jubi Slide emote? Side Shuffle controversy explained
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 27, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fortnite expands with LEGO Islands: Raft Survival and Obby Fun on the horizon
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite expands with LEGO Islands: Raft Survival and Obby Fun on the horizon
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Why did Fortnite remove the Jubi Slide emote? Side Shuffle controversy explained
Three silhouettes of Fortnite characters doing the Side Shuffle.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Why did Fortnite remove the Jubi Slide emote? Side Shuffle controversy explained
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 27, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 27, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.