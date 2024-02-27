‘This is only the beginning’: More LEGO-themed experiences coming to Fortnite

The LEGO Group and Epic Games confirmed that LEGO enthusiasts and Fortnite players alike can look forward to a series of new LEGO-themed experiences within the game throughout 2024 and beyond. The news comes hot on the heels of the introduction of LEGO Islands, two new play experiences coming to Fortnite today.

While LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun are the initial offerings from the LEGO Islands series, these two play experiences serve as a mere preview of the exciting adventures that lie ahead for all Fortnite and LEGO enthusiasts alike.

LEGO Fortnite player glides around the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LEGO Fortnite kingdom, ignited by a successful launch in December 2023, is far from reaching its pinnacle and just started stacking up the bricks of its world. Players can anticipate a cascade of updates throughout 2024, introducing new world-building elements, gameplay features, and an array of LEGO Style Outfits coming to Fortnite.

Head of Play and Creator Growth at LEGO GAME, Kari Vinther Nielsen, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential, saying how this is “only the beginning.” Nielsen underlined how crucial the power of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), combined with the creative teams working on the play experiences, is to allow them “to expand new genres across Fortnite.”

As the LEGO Islands series unfolds, players can anticipate a continuous stream of fresh and creative play experiences. The fusion of LEGO’s timeless appeal with Fortnite’s dynamic gameplay promises to captivate audiences of all ages, setting the stage for a vibrant future filled with blocky adventures in the ever-evolving world of Fortnite.