Fortnite expands with LEGO Islands: Raft Survival and Obby Fun on the horizon

The LEGO Group and Epic Games partnership sailed to new shores, revealing new experiences coming to Fortnite under the name of LEGO Islands. Set to debut on Feb. 27, the new LEGO Islands introduces LEGO Raft Survival and LEGO Obby Fun to Fortnite players of all ages.

Building on the triumph of LEGO Fortnite in December 2023, the partnership between the Lego Group and Epic Games expands to new and diverse challenges for all ages with LEGO Islands. Islands will introduce new play modes for players, with the first two being Raft Survival and Obby Fun, which can be enjoyed both solo or with friends over and over again.

What is LEGO Raft Survival?

On this island, players will try to stay afloat on LEGO-built rafts while navigating in treacherous waters infested by pirates. Themed around classic LEGO Pirates scenarios, this play experience also introduces the infamous character Blackbeard, who will attack the players with cannonball attacks from his Barracuda Ship. Players will have to collect resources, including wood and treasures, to reinforce existing rafts or construct new ones in case they’re hit by a cannonball.

Blackbeard prepares to fire off his cannons – Image via LEGO/Epic Games Beautiful setting for a pirate battle, it is a bath tub after all – Image via LEGO/Epic Games Get that moon tan with pirates’ skeletons – Image via LEGO/Epic Games Carefull where you build you raft in the tub – Image via LEGO/Epic Games

What is LEGO Obby Fun?

Serving as the inaugural LEGO-themed obstacle course in Fortnite, LEGO Obby Fun is designed to test players’ problem-solving skills and their proficiency in climbing. Players will try to navigate through brick-built platforms while encountering various obstacles along the way. The course draws inspiration from popular LEGO themes, such as LEGO City and LEGO NINJAGO, offering a different challenge during each playthrough.

This island will leavie you gasp for air like a fish – Image via LEGO/Epic Games Look at how far this player has come in Obby Fun – Image via LEGO/Epic Games Look ahead to the next islands in the sky in Obby Fun – Image via LEGO/Epic Games

LEGO Islands aims to cater to a broad audience, leveraging the popularity of both LEGO and Fortnite—and their joint venture from the past year. As players navigate through the blocky landscapes inspired by LEGO themes and work together to avoid mean pirates, they will experience an engaging environment for players of all ages to explore and conquer encapsulated in LEGO Islands.