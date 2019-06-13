Tfue’s brother alleges KEEMSTAR stole his idea for Friday Fortnite

Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem has been the founder of the Fortnite: Battle Royale third-party tournament Friday Fortnite since 2018 and it quickly became one of the most popular events on Twitch and YouTube.



Last month, the tournament made a return after FaZe Clan owner Richard “Banks” Bengtson donated money earned from former FaZe member Tunner “Tfue” Tenney to fund a limited-time run of the event. Since then, MrBeast has offered to keep it going for more weeks.



But Tfue’s brother, Jack “JoogSquad” Tenney, recently had a massive Twitter feud with KEEMSTAR over the situation between Tfue and Banks. In the middle of the argument, JoogSquad claimed that “you got the idea [for Friday Fortnite] from me,” going as far to say that KEEMSTAR “never gave [him] any credit to further [his] own personal gain.”



Afterward, Tenney deleted the tweet but KEEMSTAR hit back with a screenshot of the post and replied with a claim that Friday Fortnite started in RiceGum’s bedroom “when Rice, MrBeast, and Banks asked [him] to start a Fortnite tourney for the community.”

Screengrab via Twitter

Of course, the drama continued with Tenney criticizing KEEMSTAR for constantly bringing up Tfue “snitching” on FaZe H1ghSky and causing him to be suspended on both Twitch and Twitter due to his age.



You must be 13 years old to stream on Twitch and have a Twitter account, so both sites were forced to ban H1ghSky from their platforms for breaching Terms of Service. Since then, KEEM has been bringing up the situation as a criticism of Tfue and his lawsuit.

JoogSquad has apologized to his followers, tweeting that he was “really disgusted by [KEEMSTAR’s] clear bias and lack of integrity as a reporter.” KEEMSTAR, on the other hand, hasn’t concluded the drama and is still tweeting at JoogSquad.

