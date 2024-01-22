Category:
SypherPK, Lachlan, and more ICON skins are reportedly coming to LEGO Fortnite

More skins are coming.
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
Published: Jan 22, 2024 04:04 pm
LEGO Fortnite players and all the biomes
Soon this will be you. Image via Epic Games

Several leaks and official announcements of LEGO Fortnite skins emerged online today featuring some known personalities from the ICON skin series, including SypherPK, Lachlan, and more.

Known Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey on X (formerly Twitter) posted the rumored LEGO variant of the SypherPK skin. SypherPK himself also tweeted the image of the skin, which is a complete mini-figure counterpart of his ICON Series skin. It shows the bearded face and red shirt of the streamer while also mentioning that the skin will be available in the game tomorrow at 6pm CT.

SypherSK skin LEGO version in Fortnite
Coming to a LEGO world near you. Image via SypherPK

Aside from SypherPK, iFireMonkey also posted the LEGO Fortnite skin of Australian YouTuber Lachlan, who then shared the image of his LEGO skin after the leaker’s tweet. Just like the SypherSK skin, the Lachlan LEGO skin completely resembles the original ICON series version. It shows his blonde, brush-up hair while wearing a white jacket and black top with little shades of yellow.

Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR re-posted the tweet of British YouTuber Ali-A. The streamer is also included in the LEGO Fortnite skin party and showed what his LEGO skin looks like when it drops into the game. He also confirmed that his skin will make its way to Fortnite at 6pm CT tomorrow, which is the same time SypherSK stated in his tweet.

Some of the other streamers and content creators who confirmed that their ICON Series skins will have a LEGO version include Twitch streamer Chica and Spanish content creator TheGrefg, who will reveal his LEGO skin during his Twitch stream tomorrow.

Epic Games, however, has still not released its official statement regarding the LEGO versions of the ICON Series skins. The streamers most likely wouldn’t post any fake information on their accounts, so it’s almost confirmed that these mini-figure skins will debut tomorrow in Fortnite.

The next Fortnite update will arrive tomorrow, and downtime begins at 4am CT. Aside from the new LEGO skins, some of the things players can expect in the update include the Super Styles for battle passes, more Shop Tabs, the return of the Augments mechanic, the February Crew Pack, and more. The content updates probably won’t be exactly what LEGO Fortnite fans want to see, though.

David Gealogo
Strategic Content Writer for Dot Esports from the Philippines, mainly for Marvel Snap, Fortnite, card games, MOBA, battle-royale, general gaming, and more. Previously wrote news articles and guides for Gfinity Esports, Sportskeeda, Esports.net, and GINX Esports TV. Also a competitive Marvel Snap player under my in-game name: Davidwaaaa, a leaderboard Infinite player and joining multiple Snap tournaments. Sheesh. Let's get in touch: dgealogo@gmail.com