Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.

Many of the content creator’s fans are likely eager to get their hands on his new skin. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the SyperPK Icon Series skin in Fortnite.

How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Currently, there are two different ways that players can get the SypherPK Icon Series skin. The first way is by fighting in the SypherPK Icon Cup. The top contenders will be able to earn SypherPK’s Icon skin and the Cursed Oni back bling when the competition begins on Sept. 21. Players will likely need to score at least 25 points during the Cup to get skin, if not more.

After the Cup, SypherPK’s skin will release into the Item Shop for everyone on Thursday, Sept. 22. It will likely cost nearly 3,000 V-Bucks to purchase the entire set. It’s up to players whether they want to compete in the Icon Cup or wait an extra day for the skin to come to the Item Shop.

SypherPK’s skin takes inspiration from the Japanese Oni, which is a demonic creature of great size and strength. The same designs that are used on SypherPK’s skin can be seen in cultural depictions of the Oni, usually in a red mask with horns.