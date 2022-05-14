RoboCop Outfit now available in Fortnite

A new character from a big movie franchise has made his way to the Fortnite Item Shop. RoboCop is here, ready to protect the island with his own cosmetic items and an exclusive bundle.

Fortnite is famous for its high-profile collaborations. From artists like Bruno Mars and K-pop superstars BTS, to movies like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most players will find skins, emotes, and other items they can’t miss. Most recently, the battle royale has also unveiled a cosmetics line with hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, as well as two new characters from a new collaboration with Street Fighter.

This is not the first time that the cyborg shows up as a guest playable character in a game. He is also part of Mortal Kombat 11’s expansion Aftermath, which came out in 2020. RoboCop will even have his own FPS, RoboCop: Rogue City, to be released in 2023.

In Fortnite, his outfit comes with two other items, both based on the Enforcement Droid, Series 209, which is also used for one of his fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11. The first item is LEG-209, made from the leg of a defeated ED-209, which in the game works as both a Pickaxe and as Back Bling. The other item is an emote players can use to ride a mini ED-209. It even works on stairs.

Part man. Part machine. All cop.



Grab the RoboCop Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/10FjBsPegh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 14, 2022

You can get the RoboCop skin for 1,500 V-Bucks at the Fortnite Item Shop. LEG-209 and Lil’ ED-209 sell for 500 V-Bucks each, while the RoboCop Bundle, containing all three items, will cost you 1,800 V-Bucks.

If you are a RoboCop fan, make sure you don’t miss out on the iconic character’s items, because they will only be available for a limited time.