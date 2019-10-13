Random numbers are appearing on Fortnite’s black screen

Not a whole lot has been happening since Fortnite’s The End event concluded, but there are now numbers appearing on the black waiting screen.

Four numbers—11, 146, 15, and 62—have popped up on the screen, which has obviously led fans to wonder what they actually mean. With the entire map being destroyed in the event today, the numbers likely are a major clue to figuring out the next map or season’s theme.

Fortnite News on Twitter Looks like numbers are appearing…current number is 62…

Epic has went all out with its Fortnite marketing today, with the developer making sure the game couldn’t even be played after the event finished. The game’s category on Twitch also disappeared as more than 4 million viewers watched.

Whatever is next for Fortnite, it will surely be big.