Popular Fortnite skin is getting a new variant 5 years after its release, according to leaker

Fortnite is a really popular game thanks to its frequent updates adding new content and variations on fan-favorite concepts. Epic Games isn’t afraid to take some liberties with its own characters, including introducing wild variations in its style. Now, it’s been rumored that a new variant of the classic Drift skin is coming to the battle pass next season.

According to data miner ShiinaBR on Twitter, who previously shared a Chapter Four, season two battle pass leak, one of the new masked skins from that leak is a variation on the Drift skin. In the tweet, they shared an image of the skin from the survey, so it may not be the final version included in the game. Shiina also claimed there is a variant that much more resembles the original Drift.

More information about the new Drift skin



This survey skin IS the new Drift skin

Has a variant that looks A LOT more like normal Drift

Seems to have an unmasked style



This information comes from the same source who has given correct leaks about Season 2 to @HYPEX & me. pic.twitter.com/gSJqaVyjIY — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 2, 2023

The original Drift skin was first added as part of Fortnite Season Five, which began in July 2018 and ran until September of the same year. That means it’s been nearly five years since the release of the character, which makes sense why Epic would want to add a new variation of the character. It will also be exclusive to a battle pass, it seems, just like the original.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and we will likely need to wait for official teasers from Epic Games to confirm what new skins will be in the battle pass. If it’s like the last few seasons, it’s likely that the developer will have some way of leading up to the release. These are just leaks so far, but Shiina and HYPEX claim they come from the same source as the Attack on Titan and Fortnite collab rumors.