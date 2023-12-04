Peter Griffin isn’t just randomly ripped in Fortnite—there’s a reason 

Peter Griffin has one Fortnite-based item to thank for his chiseled abs in his upcoming Chapter five season one debut.

Gamers won’t have to don Griffin’s usual-shaped body due to the Slurp Juice provided to him by everyone’s favorite Fortnite character and wearable cosmetic Meowscles, as shown in a Dec. 3 post on X. In said post first spotted by Eurogamer, Peter fails his physical, eventually leading to the family guy opting for a faster method of getting yolked before strolling into a Fortnite rift. This get-fit-quick scheme is the precise reason why Peter appears to be so buff, similar to the “He’s Too Sexy for His Fat” Family Guy episode where he gets lipo suction.

The perfect skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans of the Family Guy TV series likely noticed the “Petercopter” glider from “The Cleveland-Loretta Quagmire” episode and other Seth MacFarlane-voiced character Brian strapped to Peter’s back. Players can only get their hands on Peter Griffin’s Fortnite attire by purchasing the Big Bang battle pass. Once they’ve paid the 950 V-bucks required and reached the almighty level 70, you’ll be dropping from the battle bus as Family Guy’s very own, Peter Griffin.

Peter’s arrival comes just after an undeniably wild few months for Epic Games. The Fortnite developers have been rolling out massive collaborations, with cosmetic overhauls to match. Gamers looking to almost double their skin collections can look forward to the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration arriving Dec. 7. This collaboration is set to provide a LEGO double for already purchased skins, meaning you’ll have a free, smaller version of your Peely skin to play as in your battle royale matches.

If Epic Games continues to follow the trajectory set by the latter stages of 2023, next year is going to be a massive endeavor for the Fortnite developers—and an event-filled period for gamers alike.