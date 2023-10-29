Ninja, TimTheTatman receive landmarks from OG Fortnite map

Fortnite‘s original map is making a comeback, and its return reaches far beyond the game’s confines. Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, sent out two statue replicas of landmarks featured in the Chapter One map to perhaps the biggest streamers to play the game: Ninja and TimTheTatman.

Both creators revealed their life-sized replicas of iconic landmarks found in Fortnite‘s classic map via Twitter on Oct. 27. “There is no way Epic sent me a massive Tomato dude,” TimTheTatman said as he marveled at the sheer size of the statue.

THERE IS NO WAY FORTNITE SENT ME THIS 🤣@FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/TmBvevl8aQ — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) October 27, 2023

He goes on to say that he’s nearly 6’8″ (far from true, by the way), and even so, the statue easily towers over him. The statue is a giant anthropomorphic tomato head taken directly from the iconic Tomato Town on the original map.

It’s also a well-known and beloved skin, Tomatohead, and he even had an occult temple dedicated to him in later iterations of Fortnite‘s battle-royale map.

Ninja, on the other hand, woke up to an oversized burger with its tongue out in his backyard. “Woke up to find the OG Fortnite is coming back Nov. 3, and there’s a burger in my backyard,” he said, showcasing the iconic mascot of Fortnite’s Durrr Burger.

Woke up to find the OG Fortnite is coming back November 3rd AND THERES A BURGER IN MY BACKYARD https://t.co/QC3Dpr8MTr lets talk about it pic.twitter.com/E855hGHBoN — Ninja (@Ninja) October 27, 2023

Tomatohead is the mascot of the so-called Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit, and both it and Durrr Burger are rival fast food chains in Fortnite’s universe, so it’s more than fitting that Epic would commemorate them by sending each to perhaps the biggest rivals on the Fortnite streaming scene.

Fortnite‘s return to form is regarded as one of the most significant events in gaming this year. According to many well-versed Fortnite connoisseurs, the game peaked in quality during Chapter One. Fortnite was at the top of the gaming world, easily beating out competitors such as PUBG and Apex.

The original Fortnite map and its core gameplay secured the game’s position as one of the all-time greatest multiplayer shooters. The map will make its long-awaited return on Nov. 3.

