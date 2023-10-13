Fortnite leakers claim Epic is working on a creator marketplace and players are concerned

It could go either way.

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey claims Epic Games is working on a creator marketplace, and players fear it’s a terrible idea that will see Fortnite become “just another Roblox.“

Fortnite and Epic are no strangers to collaborating with creators to bring in unique outfits and other bits and bobs for players to buy, with some of the more notable ones introduced in Chapter Two with the Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan outfits.

But, according to Fortnite leaks from Oct. 12, the battle royale devs plan to take this even further with a new creator marketplace.

Epic Games is working on a User Generated Content (UGC) selling system for Fortnite where creators can sell products that can be used in UEFN.



An image of the early UI design can be seen below

On the one hand, this is a fun idea in that creators can sell exclusive Fortnite content to their fans after a highly regulated process to ensure no copyright or commercial rights breaches, and, of course, to ensure it’s not copied or stolen work. For creators, large or small, in the Fortnite space, this could be a great source of income.

However, most players believe it is a very bad idea and are already calling for Epic to shut the emerging project down. The problem with something like this, they say, is there is a chance people could steal the works of others, and even if there is a rigorous approval process, that doesn’t mean things won’t slip through the cracks.

The same issue could see greedy creators download the same assets, recolor them, and sell them for a hefty price tag, players warn.

Others just don’t like the idea of a creator marketplace because they believe it will turn Fortnite into Roblox, which people either love or vehemently hate; there’s no in-between.

As this is a leak, and there has been no official announcement on the marketplace just yet, we don’t know what will be available for sale, how extensive the approval process will be, or if this will be a good or bad source of income for Fortnite creators.

Until then, everything is really up in the air, and Epic could even pull the plug if the Fortnite fan backlash against the project grows.

