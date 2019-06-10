New Fortnite leak reveals Beach Assault LTM, hints at new shotgun

A brand-new limited time mode for Fortnite: Battle Royale has been leaked by data miners in the days leading up to the next update for the game, and it seems like we might be getting an all-new shotgun in the coming weeks thanks to a leaked loading screen for the mode.



This isn’t the first time we’ve spotted upcoming weapons in loading screens, with season eight’s official banner having every single weapon and item from the season featured in it. Players also quickly spotted the vaulted Heavy Shotgun in season nine’s loading screen, hinting at a possible return.



The recent leak from data miner @FireMonkeyFN, however, is primarily of a D-Day inspired mode that should be coming to Fortnite in a future update. Titled the Beach Assault LTM, this fresh take on World War II could become available in a fashion similar to the Downtown Drop LTM that came into the game via the Fortnite x Jumpman crossover event.



One team must defend the beach, while the other will try to invade it. This is a classic D-Day scenario that should see the light of day in a future update for the game. A notable sight in the leaked loading screen for Beach Assault is of a character holding a shotgun that we definitely haven’t seen in Fortnite: Battle Royale yet.

Image via Epic Games

This shotgun is known in Fortnite: Save the World as “The Bear” and is limited to that portion of the game until it seemingly transfers itself over to Battle Royale soon. Of course, this isn’t confirmed to be happening as Fortnite’s loading screen artists in the past have added weapons and skins that have never seen the light of day.



Players will have to keep using the Combat and Tactical Shotguns, though, at least until Epic confirms that a new weapon is coming soon. This week’s update is expected to bring a Proximity Grenade Launcher to play, however, so fans will want to look out for more information on that, too.

