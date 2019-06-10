Proximity Grenade Launcher is coming soon to Fortnite: Battle Royale

A new explosive weapon is now confirmed to be coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale.



The Proximity Grenade Launcher is coming soon to the game, according to a message in the game’s News tab. “It’s not a horseshoe or a hand grenade, but close still counts,” the message reads.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The gun was leaked last week after the v9.20 update went live. If Epic keeps it as it was at that time, players can expect it to come in Epic and Legendary variants and deal 67 and 70 damage per shot respectively, with 131 and 138 damage to structures. It carries two shots per magazine and uses explosive ammo.

We have yet to learn the behavior of grenades that the Proximity Grenade Launcher shoots out. From the item’s name, we can assume their explosion is triggered by how close the projectile is to its target, which can either be a player or a structure. Players should expect these grenades to explode when they’re close to the target instead of the usual short time after they’re fired from a regular Grenade Launcher.

The addition of the Proximity Grenade Launcher could mean another explosive weapon is leaving Fortnite soon, but Epic has yet to confirm that.

Epic usually announces new items when they’re about to come out, so players should expect the Proximity Grenade Launcher to be available in Fortnite in this week’s update. The update should come on Wednesday or Thursday, as usual for season nine.