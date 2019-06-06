A new Proximity Grenade Launcher has been leaked for Fortnite: Battle Royale

Today has seen a bunch of new items, modes, and challenges Leak for Fortnite: Battle Royale in the latest patch as fans salivate over what is to come in the next few weeks.

One of these leaks includes a brand new weapon, known as the Proximity Grenade Launcher, which comes in both Epic and Legendary Variants, so long as you are able to find one.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Legendary and Epic variant of the upcoming new Grenade Launcher!

Not much about the new weapon is known at this time, other than the fact its part of the Explosive family of weapons available and its reload time, clip size, and damage. We don’t know what the weapon does when it fires, but we at least known is got a little bit of power behind it.

Its ideally going to be the perfect weapon for competitive to set proximity mine traps for unsuspecting enemy players either chasing you or running through the build jungle in the final third.

Of course, theres always a chance that the weapon could never make it to game, so we will have to wait to see Epic’s official announcement to learn more.