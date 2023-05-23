Miles Morales swings into Fortnite ahead of Across the Spider-Verse’s release

Fortnite pulled the curtains off its latest Spider-Man collaboration today, May 23, bringing an exciting concoction of multiple Spider-Verse elements to its popular battle royale mode. Starting now, you can switch to the shiny-new Miles Morales outfit and swing across the island with his Spider-Verse Web-Shooters, as well as add more spidey stuff to your inventory.

As you may know, this collaboration promotes the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie, which follows the adventures of Brooklyn’s one-and-only friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales, as he is launched into the Multiverse, where he meets a team of focused Spider-people. When a disagreement tears the Spiders apart, Miles is forced to take on the fight to protect his loved ones alone and prove his worth as a hero.

Sony’s latest Spider-Verse saga is set to launch on June 2, 2023, but Fortnite players can begin their celebrations early, all thanks to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse event. If you are here to know what the event brings to the game, we’ve jotted down all the Spidey stuff you can grab in Fortnite’s Chapter Four, season two, as week 11 kicks in.

What does the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse event bring in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two?

Miles Morales is not going to be alone in Fortnite: his introspective Spider ally, Miguel O’Hara, nicknamed Spider-Man 2099, will also join the loopers’ adventures. You can grab outfits for both Spider-Verse characters from the Item Shop alongside two curated Back Blings.

The Miles Morales costume also comes with the masked Earth 1610 alt Style, giving you the option to switch to a cool Spidey mask instead of Miles’ adorable unmasked look, and the Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling. You can also purchase matching accessories for the Miles Morales outfit, including Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe and Put ‘Er There Emote.

That being said, if you participated in the erstwhile Fortnite Web Battles, which ended on May 23, you may have managed to earn the Pickaxe and its built-in emote, two emoticons, and a spray for free already.

While the Spider-Man 2099 outfit doesn’t come with an Alt form or other accessories, it does include the reactive 2099 Web Cape Back Bling. All the mentioned cosmetics can be purchased separately. But if you are willing to buy the entire Across the Spider-Verse bundle in Fortnite, you’ll be entitled to an exclusive Loading Screen – MEGA City Swing.

Besides all the non-mechanic items, the Across the Spider-Verse event reintroduces Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters, now named Spider-Verse Web-Shooters, allowing you to catapult across the island and grab wins in flair. You can find these on the ground or get one from Spider-Gwen in exchange for gold bars.

Use the Web-Shooters to complete a special week 11 quest in Fortnite and earn the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track, inspired by the likes of a song in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

