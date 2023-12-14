LEGO Fortnite leakers claim Bears, Big Foot, and Rift creatures are coming in future updates

Leaks suggest more creatures are coming in future updates to LEGO Fortnite following its successful launch on Dec. 7.

The game already has Wolves, Spiders, Scorpions, and many more creatures. But on Dec. 13, known Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey posted a list of other possible creatures coming to LEGO Fortnite on X, formerly Twitter. The list includes Bats, Black and Brown Bears, Eagles, and even mythical monsters like Big Foot, as well as Rift creatures like Rift Rollers, Rift Brutes, and Rift Skeleton Miners.

Wolves might get more company in the future. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nothing has been confirmed so far by Epic Games about the leaks posted by iFireMonkey, but they sparked excitement in the community. One user suggested further additions, considering Pirate Captain and Undead Pirate Captain were also leaked as upcoming creatures: “An ocean update that adds pirate ships, desert islands and all that sort of stuff would be amazing,” the X user said.

In LEGO Fortnite, players can encounter many different creatures as they explore their world. A few animals are friendly, including Chickens and Cows, but many are hostile, like Brutes and Rollers, and serve as enemies for you to battle on your journey. All creatures, friendly or hostile, drop resources you can use for crafting.

LEGO Fortnite regularly gets patches and updates, as it’s still in its infancy. An update recently fixed the chest glitch that allowed players to restore the durability of their tools, but many players were frustrated by the change. The developer quickly responded by issuing issuing a hotfix buffing the durability of all weapons and tools by 30 percent, which is a good sign for things to come.