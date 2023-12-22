LEGO Fortnite leak suggests assault rifle, Gravity Gun, and more weapons on the way

Ever since LEGO Fortnite debuted at the start of December, there have only been a limited amount of weapons in the game. In a new leak, dataminers have now discovered a plethora of tools that could be coming to help you defence when exploring the world.

These recent leaks have shown off a few new ranged options, including an “assault rifle” type weapon called the Stud Gun, a Gravity Gun, and a manual bow. These additions would be a huge jump from the current selection of weapons that have remained relatively classical in terms of attack capabilities.

#LEGOFortnite Upcoming Item: Gravity Gun



"Grab things and throw them at other things!"



There'll be variants for Rare, Epic and Legendary versions, but it's currently unfinished.



(Model textures are scuffed) pic.twitter.com/5RdDC3U2rb — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) December 21, 2023

The Stud Gun is described as a “fully automatic, flexible assault rifle capable of handling all types of combat scenarios,” while the Gravity Gun will supposedly be able to lift objects and throw them at foes. Unlike the former, the manual bow files are currently missing a lot of details, and could even be a scrapped weapon idea since the crossbow already exists.

Currently, there are a limited amount of tools for players to use in their adventures, but with so many different directions Epic Games could take, the possibilities are endless for what the developers could add to the game. There are, however, a few different features that players hope will make it to the game before any new items are added.

For example, players are still hoping for a system to repair tools in the game, especially those that take a ton of resources to make. There was a glitch that allowed players to return their tools to full durability, but it was recently patched out—much to the chagrin of the player base.

Other players are staying patient for the long-awaited addition of the steering wheel, which was teased by Epic in a now-deleted tweet. The devs did reassure players by saying that the item is being worked on, but will take some time to perfect before it debuts onto live servers.

LEGO Fortnite players will have to sit tight and wait for some kind of formal announcement by Epic confirming the authenticity of these leaks.