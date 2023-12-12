LEGO Fortnite has been one of the fastest-rising titles of the year, with simple yet addictive gameplay that allows friends to explore a procedurally generated open world while building a thriving village to call home. There are already plenty of buildings to create, enemies to fight, and places to see, but there are still a lot of additions that fans wish to see in the next major update.

Since the game has not been out for too long, there are still countless possibilities for this new mode, especially with the amount of different collaborations that both LEGO and Fortnite have had over the years, from Star Wars, Halo, and more. There are, however, some simpler asks that should be added before even more content is introduced to the game as well.

Here are five things that need to be added to LEGO Fortnite as soon as possible.

Steering wheels

Vroom, vroom! Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite might have wheels and thrusters to create multiple types of vehicles in the game, but the fact that there isn’t an actual way to steer these vehicles is sort of hilarious. In order to ensure that the various cars, boats, and flying machines are actually worth the effort to create, players need a steering wheel so they can control where they are going on the map without having to MacGyver a makeshift direction changer.

Mounted travel, anyone?

Getting around with a giant thruster for help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In many other similar games, such as Minecraft and Terraria, there’s always been a mounted travel system that allows players to tame certain animals and use them as mounts to travel across the map. LEGO Fortnite would do well with the addition of mounted options for those who are just starting the game and cannot access mechanized travel options just yet, such as horses and donkeys. There could even be stronger fantasy-themed mounts added that allow for faster travel, such as dragons or griffins.

A true farming experience

Searching for a simple farm life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When players spawn into the world for the first time, they will immediately notice that there are various farm animals scattered around, like chickens, cows, and sheep, that give important resources for food and building supplies. Players could run around and hunt for animals to farm, but it would make much more sense if they could lure these animals with bait, bring them into a barn or similar structure, and tend to them like a real farmer.

Wearable armor

Appear as strong as you really are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO already has different sets of characters that are based out of the medieval age, so it would only make sense if they added actual wearable armor to LEGO Fortnite. It would be another great way to personalize their character, while also adding another use for different metals and gems that you find in the wild. Some people might argue that this would make in-game skins a moot point, but an option to have armor visible or invisible could be added for anyone who wants to flaunt their skin while out on an adventure.

Better weapon diversity, better enemy diversity

Slicing through the same enemies can get a bit boring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the game’s current state, players only have a few options when it comes to weaponry: a sword, a crossbow, and dynamite. Other tools, like the Pickaxe and Axe, don’t deal nearly as much damage as the swords, and aren’t true options to defend yourself—unless you’re absolutely desperate. In a similar vein, many enemies are simply variants to other biomes, like the regular Brute, Sand Brute, and Frost Brute.

It would be a lot more fun if each biome had unique enemies that were only found in that area, with no variants available. Each zone would be a lot more fun to explore, since you’d have to prepare for completely different enemies and conditions when heading out to specific biomes. Certain weapons, for example, could counter some enemies, like a flaming arrow could be great against snow-based creatures, or a water balloon could be used against a fire-based foe.