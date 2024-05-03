LEGO Fortnite: How to get red and green Lightsaber colors

Lightsabers are a new addition in LEGO Fortnite as part of the Star Wars update on May 3. For those who unlock the Star Wars island before it ends on May 12, you get to keep this amazing melee weapon so long as your server remains active.

While you are given a blue lightsaber through the main questline in this expansion, there are other colors you can get as well—if you know where to look.

LEGO Fortnite: How to get different Lightsaber Colors (Red and Green)

Pretty colours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Different colored lightsabers are rewards given to you in LEGO Fortnite after completing Empire Outpost raids. You can find these outposts across the map and gain access to them after unlocking your first Lightsaber when the Rebel Outpost is level six.

If you try to enter these doors, you get the message “Requires Code Clearance” and can’t gain access until you reach level six at the Rebel Outpost village. These areas are small raids with dozens of enemies, so don’t arrive alone if you want to make it to the end.

At the end of the raid, you come across a red chest you can hold down a button to interact with it. After the chest unlocks, you get either a green or red lightsaber. It appears to be completely random as to which one you get and you can only get one, so if you don’t get the color you wanted, you need to do another raid and hope this time you get the color you were after.

These lightsabers are purely cosmetic and don’t offer an attack or boost of any kind.

