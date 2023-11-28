Leaks suggest Fortnite’s upcoming Rocket League mode brings map voting

In the leaked Rocket League-esque Fortnite game mode, we might be seeing entirely new additions to the infamous battle royale landscape.

If the leaks are true, players can look forward to map voting, alongside AI drivers to steer gamers off the road and give in-game reactions. First spotted by GGRecon, the leaks released today also shed light on the possible global leaderboard set to pit players against one another.

This has been in the Fortnite rumor mill for months. Image via ShiinaBR and Epic Games

While we’re not sure what the map voting will look like, leaks have given us an insight regarding the upcoming cosmetics. According to ShiinaBR, these cosmetics will allegedly include the car’s body, wheels, and boosters, with the latter likely resembling the contrails already featured in the battle royale game mode.

With all that said, Epic Games still hasn’t revealed a release date for the RL and Fortnite collaboration. These same leakers suggest a Dec. 2 release paired with the BIG BANG event set to take over the Fortnite landscape. Players can expect a sizable update with musical acts like Eminem and a LEGO-based collaboration at the start of next month.

This wouldn’t be the first time the two gaming giants collaborated. Since Epic Games purchased RL developer Psyonix in 2019, there have been multiple smaller-scale encounters. For instance, as part of 2020’s Llama-Rama event, Fortnite’s Battle Bus landed on RL, and cars from the soccer-inspired title have already been introduced to the classic battle royale experience. However, this would be the first time a large-scale mode would see the light of day between RL and Fortnite.

Fortnite is known for its collaborations with various TV shows, movies, and characters. However, a pairing on this scale is rare for the battle royale giant. With only a few days until the BIG BANG event commences, we don’t have long to wait to see if the leaks come to fruition. With any luck, gamers will be on the race track in no time. See you there.