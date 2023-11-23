‘Kidz Bop versions’: Censored Eminem songs have Fortnite fans up in arms

After Epic Games removed the age content restriction on skins in Fortnite yesterday, Nov. 21, players are confused and upset about the continued censorship of music, especially Eminem’s songs.

Skins may be a great way to show your flair and love for a pop culture reference. However, they have become problematic in games with younger audiences, like Fortnite. To combat this, Epic Games put age restrictions in place to prevent young viewers from accessing these more adult-themed or suggestive skins. While it was done to protect younger viewers, the backlash from the community was so significant the devs ended up backpedaling on the age content restrictions yesterday, Nov. 21. To top it off, players have noticed Eminem’s songs are still being censored, as reported by Dexerto, and they’re fed up.

Many fans were excited about Eminem’s upcoming appearance during Fortnite’s Big Bang Event, which is expected to start at 1pm CT on Dec. 2. Given how popular Kid LAROI’s concert was, players assumed Eminem’s Fortnite concert would be another banger. But, as his songs are heavily censored, fans think the devs should have just added in the Kidz Bop version, chosen a different artist whose lyrics are clean and savory, or added in the option for censorship, which would have helped restrict the content available to the younger players.

But the kicker is that it’s not just obscene words that are being restricted. FireMonkey shared a clip of Eminem’s Frankensteined song on Twitter today, Nov. 22, which has the word ‘prostate’ censored. So, instead of the song lyrics being ‘prostate exam,’ it’s now, ‘finger finger, exam exam.’

While it sounds ridiculous, and you may chuckle a little, it just proves Epic Games needs to do a deeper dive into how it censors content, because if suggestive skins can make it through, why are songs being restricted? Or is it all about context?