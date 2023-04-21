Fortnite is giving players another chance to attend The Kid LAROI’s concert, earn rewards from quests

The Kid LAROI is one of the biggest artists out of Australia in the last few years, reaching fame with his hit songs STAY and WITHOUT YOU. The artist made headlines earlier this year when it was announced he would be hosting the latest concert in Fortnite, complete with free skins and new cosmetics—and now it’s coming back.

It was previously announced The Kid LAROI event would be leaving at some point in early April, but data miners quickly realized the event was re-added with new animations.

It seems like some of the audio and visuals in LAROI’s concert have been slightly altered to reduce dialogue, but nothing major has really been changed.

The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Quests are back for a final encore 🎶



Jump into The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams island before April 26 to unlock free in-game rewards. pic.twitter.com/CpY0BoaB0z — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2023

Players will have a much shorter opportunity to experience these quests, with the experience returning for one week starting today. The island and all the events will leave again on April 26, giving players only seven days to complete all the quests.

Those who’ve already completed those quests will be able to do them again too, but will only receive experience rewards.

The Kid LAROI’s concert has marked the biggest artist to get a show since Ariana Grande performed in Fortnite two years ago.

While that was seemingly made by Epic, this concert featuring LAROI was made with the help of Creative teams Alliance Studios and Team Atomic. It’s just as impressive, showing what’s possible in Fortnite even before the launch of Creative 2.0.

Make sure to complete these event quests, as they’re unlikely to return.