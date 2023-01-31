Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover

While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers.

The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.

While most of the crossover is contained to those elements, his music also appears on the main menu, and Fortnite fans have already had enough.

The Fortnite community rallied together on Jan. 30 on Reddit to ask the Epic devs one simple thing: Can the battle royale not “shove Kid Laroi down [their] throats on startup.”

The event has, just days in, not been well received by a large portion of the Fortnite fandom. Several players couldn’t handle the music and had to change it to a different soundtrack and some didn’t even know who he was, to begin with—a fact they brought up over and over again in the Jan. 30 thread demanding changes.

One Fortnite player suggested the crossover ends once the quests are done. “I’ve already finished all the quests, I think I deserve to be free from it.” Another Fortnite player pointed out: “It used to save the last mode.” A third was simply confused. “Who is this dude? So annoying.”

For those who don’t want to hear Laroi’s music anymore, there’s bad news. Those who aren’t into his music, unfortunately, may have to deal with it until Thursday, April 27. That’s when the Wild Dreams event is slated to conclude.

There are still a few months left until the event comes to its conclusion, so until then, players may simply have to swap the mode every time they land in the menus.

Hopefully, Epic fixes this as soon as possible. Being thrust into The Kid Laroi’s Fortnite concert would be fun if you intended to attend, but if you’re thrown in when all you wanted to do is grind missions and play casually, it’s not the most enjoyable experience.