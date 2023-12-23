Is there a build limit in LEGO Fortnite?

In LEGO Fortnite, there aren’t many limits to what you can build, from massive structures, fantastical vehicles, and everything in between. Players, however, are worried that there could be a build limit that would ruin their creations.

There are countless types of items that you can place down in the world that range from massive pre-built homes and towers, basic blocks, and decorations that can fill the corners, spice up tabletops, and give depth to your villages. You could try to fill a space with many different pieces, depending on your imagination and your plans.

Build limits in LEGO Fortnite

Too many things. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there is a limit to how many items you can build in a certain area in LEGO Fortnite. Although you can place plenty of objects in your village, if you build too many items in one specific place, a notice will appear at the top of the screen. The game will warn that you are now in a “high complexity area,” which means that there are too many objects placed there.

If you continue to build in a high complexity area, you will eventually get a new warning at the top of your screen that says you are now in a “very high complexity area,” and that building is now disabled.

To fix the issue, you’ll need to either destroy some items or move away and start building in another area. As a result, you might not want to build out too much details before getting down your essential structures and stations, such as a Crafting Table and Lumber Mill. You can, however, create sprawling areas that aren’t too detailed.