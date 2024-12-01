Since Fortnite Chapter 6, season one has arrived and Fortnite OG is hotly anticipated to come soon, what will happen with Fortnite Reload? Is Reload still in Fortnite Chapter 6?

How to play Reload in Fortnite Chapter 6

Fortnite Reload has returned with Chapter 6, season one. You can dive into any of the previously available Reload modes, including Zero Build and Ranked games in Solo, Duo or Squad mode. The maps will continue to alternate between the classic Venture and desert-themed Oasis maps.

Despite some players assuming the return of Fortnite OG would mean the disappearance of Reload, it looks like Reload will be here to stay indefinitely. There will undoubtedly be more changes to maps and weapon load-outs as time goes on, but for now, it looks exactly as it did last season, with one small change.

Fortnite Reload’s Oasis map is still in circulation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new movement added for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale is now included in Fortnite Reload. This means you can perform ledge jumps, wall kicks, wall scrambles and roll landings when you play in the Reload game mode.

No more news has been released about what other changes will come to Fortnite Reload, but you can guarantee that Epic Games will keep it fresh and exciting. There have been classic weapons unvaulted and new POIs to visit throughout each season since Reload was added, so hopefully, we will see yet more variation in the mode, including a new map and fresh weapons and items to try out.

