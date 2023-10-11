Fortnitemares 2023, the latest iteration of Fortnite’s annual Halloween-themed event, is underway. It’s packed with all sorts of nifty cosmetic items and skins to fit the occasion. Michael Myers, the famous villain from the Halloween series, was advertised as being one of them.

However, the iconic Halloween slasher doesn’t seem to be available yet, even though the event is underway, so what gives?

Is Michael Myers in Fortnite?

Michael Myers isn’t in Fortnite yet. But he will be. While Epic Games hasn’t given a specific date, they confirmed his arrival during the Fortnitemares 2023 event, which ends on Nov. 3. Players eager to step into his hallowed boots and vibe as the frightening villain won’t have to wait much longer. It seems likely the release will happen later this month.

What does the Michael Myers skin include?

Michael Myers’ skin is actually called The Shape. It’s a complete set that includes his classic ghost-white mask, black attire, a dagger, jack-o-lantern bling, and an emote featuring the well-known haunting piano theme.

Imagine seeing a player dressed as Michael Myers running around the battlefield like a madman with the theme blaring as they chase you down. Or better yet, why not be the one to do it; that’s the kind of fun you can expect this Halloween. Who said Fortnite isn’t a horror game?

How do you get the Michael Myers skin in Fortnite?

To get the Michael Myers skin in Fortnite, players will need to buy it from the shop. While the exact price is still unknown, it’s expected to cost somewhere between 1,500 to 2,500 VBucks, which works out to be around $15 to $20 USD. It’s a small price to pay for the epic Halloween style, and once you buy it, it’s yours forever.

It’s not the only skin available in the Fortnightmares 2023 event though; you might actually prefer Alan Wake or Jack Skellington as your next big skin purchase.

About the author