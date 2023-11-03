Fortnite’s collaborations spread far and wide, but this season it’s returning to its roots. A sneak peek has given fans hope for a collaboration between the late Juice WRLD and Fortnite, but will we see anything beyond what we’ve been given already?

There is a long list of Fortnite collabs, with a varying cast of celebrities and TV show characters to choose from. Epic Games’ battle royale even dabbled in sports-themed collabs and introduced partnerships with musicians along the way.

Artists like The Kid Laroi and Travis Scott have blessed Fortnite’s virtual landscape with performances for die-hard fans, and now Juice WRLD’s name is potentially the next in line.

Why do people think Juice WRLD is coming to Fortnite?

Time to drop by Juice WRLD collab. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite is heading back to its roots in the Season OG shift. In the trailer, gamers can hear the late Juice WRLD’s Lucid Dreams as the backing track in the next season’s trailer, and it’s convinced fans a collab will happen in one form or another

This song is likely meant to give fans a splash of nostalgia. Lucid Dreams was released on July 1, 2017, with Fortnite arriving 20 days later.

With Fortnite bringing back old memories in the form of maps and locations, fans are clinging to the idea we might see the collab players and websites have been hyping for years.

Is Juice WRLD coming to Fortnite?

Epic Games hasn’t revealed whether Juice WRLD’s estate would be willing to collaborate with Fortnite further than the use of his song during the Season OG trailer. But we only have one day left until Season OG begins, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

It seems using Juice WRLD’s Lucid Dreams in the Fortnite Season OG trailer is more than enough to get fans clamoring again.

This potential collaboration has been begged for by Fortnite fans for years. Whether Fortnite Season OG will finally bring it together, will be seen tomorrow.