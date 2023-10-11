Fortnitemares 2023, the latest iteration of Fortnite’s annual Halloween-themed event, has begun. It brings a variety of cool skins and items. Among them, fans are hoping and expecting to see the addition Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

For those Fortnite players who’d rather play a delightful character than Alan Wake or Michael Myers this Halloween, Jack Skellington is an excellent choice. Despite his cheerful grin, he can be quite intimidating on the battlefield too.

Is Jack Skellington in Fortnite?

Jack Skellington is not in Fortnite yet, but he will be soon. Even though Fortnitemares 2023 is underway, some skins, including Alan Wake, Michael Myers and Jack Skellington, aren’t available right away. They’re coming sometime before the event ends on Nov. 3.

What does the Jack Skellington skin include?

The Jack Skellington skin, also known as the Pumpkin King Set, comes with two looks: the standard style and the Santa Jack variant, which—as the name suggests—is better suited for Christmas.

This set also includes the Zero Back Bling, Peppermint Parasol Pickaxe, Jack’s Sled Glider, and two emotes; Jack’s Scary Face and Shock and Barrel’s Tub. Jack’s Scary Face is tied to the skin and cannot be used with any other.

How do you get the Jack Skellington skin in Fortnite?

The only way to get the Jack Skellington skin is by buying it from the Item Shop. Epic Games hasn’t revealed the price, but recent history based on this skin and others suggests it’ll cost somewhere around 1,500 to 2,500 V-Bucks.

Fans who love the look of the cartoony skeletal star probably won’t bat an eye at the skin price considering everything included in the bundle, which is decent value.

