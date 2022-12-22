How to watch Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown event

It's going to be quite a spectacle.

Kai Cenat might be one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, but the breakout star has dabbled in games quite a bit in the back half of 2022.

He even hosted his own $250,000 Call of Duty tournament in October and performed well—proving he’s got more skills than just having the gift of the gab.

Now, he’s doing something similar. But this time, he’s teamed up with Epic Games to host a Fortnite tournament—the aptly named Fortnite Mafia Showdown.

If you’re eager to know when it kicks off and how to watch it, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown

Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown is happening on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6:30pm CT.

You can watch it on his Twitch channel by clicking here.

Alternatively, you can watch it from the perspective of your favorite streamers by tuning into their channels. He hasn’t announced who the participants will be, but CouRage has already confirmed he is one.

Kai Cenat said the tournament will follow standard rules and has a prize pool. He also said there would be “a lot of good people” competing in it, adding to the excitement.

We’ll find out more details once the stream goes live.

The tournament is already set up to be a massive hit, and if Fortnite legends like Ninja, Tfue, and Myth make an appearance, it will bring the game back to its glory days for a few hours.