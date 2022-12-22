Kai Cenat is getting his own Fortnite tournament

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, partially thanks to the constant interaction that Epic Games has with its community. Whether it’s concept artists or streamers, the developer frequently provides new opportunities for them to have an impact on the game. And now, Kai Cenat is the latest streaming personality to get his own tournament sometime in the future, according to a clip from his stream.

In the clip, widely shared by Fortnite content creators, Cenat announced that the name is something along the lines of “Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown.” At first, this was all the information he gave before alluding to the fact that some major personalities might make an appearance.

Kai Cenat x Fortnite 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FPkZM3jox9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 22, 2022

“Now I don’t know if I can announce anything else, or not… but there’s supposed to be a lot of good people in this, chat,” Cenat said.

As with past tournaments, it’s likely that we can expect some of the larger streamers to take part in Cenat’s competition. This would follow past major competitions from other streamers, including the most recent MrBeast tournament, being joined by major Fortnite personalities.

Cenat also said his event will follow standard rules, saying that “it’s gonna be fire, there’s a prize pool and everything.” This means that any players who want to hop into the competitive tournament will have a chance to go home with some of the prize pool. Cenat then ended the clip by sharing his love for “the people over at Fortnite.“

Cenat didn’t give an official date, or even a range, of when players can expect his tournament to take place. If it’s a ways off in the future, it could be that Cenat could also be getting his own skin, although this is just speculation. On the other hand, having a tournament for the streamer in the next couple of months likely won’t include any special cosmetics.