Kai Cenat trades Just Chatting for Twitch gaming in CoD tourney with $250k on the line

Kai Cenat is predominantly a Just Chatting streamer rather than a gamer. The breakout Twitch star has clocked up more than 1,200 hours in the category—far more than his most streamed game, GTA V.

Call of Duty isn’t his wheelhouse, either. He’s barely dabbled in older titles like Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard, and the popular battle-royale mode, Warzone.

But that changed on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Kai Cenat couldn’t resist the Modern Warfare 2 release hype that’s claiming just about every streamer on Twitch and YouTube, and he’s stepping into it in a big way; signing up for FaZe Kaysan’s $250k MWII Halloween Showdown.

Kai’s team is a spritely one. It includes Raycondones, YourRAGE, and the juicer warlord himself, xQc, who is perhaps the most experienced first-person shooter player of the bunch.

They’ll dish up some hilarious moments, and might even be a dark horse to win a fat slice of the prize pool. But, they’re competing against three other teams, some of which are absolutely stacked.

Team 1: FaZe Kaysan, AMP Fanum, FaZe Swagg, and FaZe Santana

Team 2: Kai Cenat, YourRAGE, Raycondones, and xQc

Team 3: Adin Ross, Rayscorruptedmind, Cuffem, and izi_prime

Team 4: FaZe Rain, FaZe Apex, FaZe Adapt, and FaZe Temperrr

No matter how things pan out for Kai Cenat, though, the biggest winners are his fans, who get to see him lace up the boots and step into the world of competitive shooter games once again.

Plus, the fact he’s playing with and against some of the biggest gamers and streamers makes it even sweeter.