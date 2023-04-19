How to vote in the Fortnite Creative Building Challenge

The Fortnite Creative Building Challenge is Epic Games’ latest joint venture with both content creators and the wider Fortnite community. Three teams, made up of one content creator and two map builders, will create a selection of themed maps. Voters will then select their favorite map that they would like to see in-game.

The Fortnite Creative Building Challenge will take place over the next month. First, players will select the map themes for the building teams. Next, content creators and map builders will get busy crafting their ideal Fortnite maps. Finally, players will play each map and vote for their favorite, with a winner eventually being crowned.

Not only will players get to be a part of the map building process, but they will also get rewards for participating in the Fortnite Creative Building Challenge. If you are a potential voter looking to cast your ballot, here’s what you need to know.

Voting Guide for the Fortnite Creative Building Challenge

In order to vote in the Fortnite Creative Building Challenge, players will need to follow a few steps. Below are the instructions on how to cast your vote:

Visit the Fortnite Creative Builders Challenge website

Link this website to your Epic Games account

Select either the Cast Your Vote or Get Started buttons to begin voting

The first round of votes will decide the builder’s themes moving forward in the competition. This round of voting will end on April 20 at 8am CT. The next round of voting will open on May 6, after the teams have been given some time to create their maps and allow Fortnite players to playtest their creations.

For your voting efforts, players will be given several rewards after linking their Fortnite Creative Building Challenge account with their Epic Games account. Voters will receive two exclusive items in the Cuddle Cube Spray and Lil’ Sweeties Pickaxe.