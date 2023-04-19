Fortnite community divided over new weapon that’s basically an aimbot

The newest Fortnite update introduced an entirely new weapon to the game, the Lock-On Pistol. However, the way it works immediately divided the community.

One player shared a clip of them easily taking down another gliding player with the Lock-On Pistol, which they posted on Reddit on April 18. In the post, they underlined how deadly the gun can be for players who are gliding since it makes it much easier to target them and take them down during their flight.

This naturally sparked the discussion about the Lock-On Pistol in the comments, with players debating whether it’s a bit too overpowered or not. And as you could expect, the opinions vary.

On one side, a lot of players tried to ease down the discussion, reminding everyone the gun doesn’t do that much damage, has a low lock-on range, and skilled players will still do more damage in the same situations with an SMG or another weapon.

“Weak and short range,” one Fortnite fan wrote. “It is absolutely useless in builds [building mode],” another added.

There are as many if not more people on the opposing side, though. Players feel like it’s a gun that makes shooting and playing way too easy, and called it a “legal aimbot.” They also pointed out “auto-aim guns are annoying as fuck,” and joked about how it was made for people who can’t aim at all and won’t be able to learn anyway since the gun does it for you. Others added it’s the best way to counter “mobility spam.”

Many players are criticizing the developers for adding the Lock-On Pistol due to its ability to automatically target people, but others are trying to ease down their overreactions. Only time will tell whether the former were right to keep their guard up or if it turns out to be just another average gun.