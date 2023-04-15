Fortnite bigwig allegedly hints at possible The Last of Us collab in leaked interview

You couldn’t throw a stone right now and not hit someone who knows about The Last of Us, whether that be the hit TV show or the award-winning video game franchise. For a long time, many players have wanted Epic Games to add TLOU to Fortnite, be it in the form of cosmetics or a full collab event. Now, according to Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, that could very well be a possibility.

While it’s unclear who interviewed the man, a still image of Mustard sitting at the Sands: International Film Festival in Scotland appeared on Twitter, with the user alleging that Donald Mustard confirms that a TLOU collab is still possible, although nothing is confirmed.

@DonaldMustard last of us collab could happen in the future

that the seven storyline isn’t over that they could find a way to come alive again

and he knows @_FireMonkey

also that @MustardPlays hated bananas and made the peely skin for him

it was really nice to speak to him pic.twitter.com/bbnsYqAHDF — VHS_Soho (Professional Detective) (@VHS_Soho) April 15, 2023

According to this post, The Seven aren’t dead and could likely come back at some time in the future, although this has been widely speculated already. The story isn’t over, according to Mustard, so they could be plotting somewhere for now. The Seven are made up of a number of high-profile actors, so Epic bringing them back, all in one experience this time, would be monumental.

There’s also some fun information about how Donald knows the Fortnite data miner and content creator iFireMonkey, and how his content-creating brother, Chad Mustard of Mustard Plays, isn’t a fan of bananas. That’s why Mustard saw to the creation of the now iconic Peely, for his brother’s hate of bananas.

With more TLOU news expected about the next chapter in the series later this year, it may not be long before we see the iconic duo show up inside the battle royale.