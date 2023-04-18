Who needs to aim when your gun will do it for you?

Fortnite is consistently adding new weapons to change up the game, but the most recent is likely to be one that many players will find annoying. The Lock-On Pistol does exactly what the name implies, helping you to track enemies that are moving before you fire shots directly at them. It’s a great tool that some of the weekly quests this season rely on.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Lock-On Pistol in Fortnite.

Where are the Lock-On Pistols located in Fortnite?

You can likely find these guns in the typical places you’ll find most guns, as ground loot, from chests, and supply drops. The more places that spawn loot, the higher chance you’ll have of finding this new pistol. It’s shown in Chapter Four, season two trailer with players grinding on the rails at Mega City, which is a great place to look for it due to the number of chest and ground loot spawns.

If you encounter someone with this pistol, your best bet is to move around as much as possible to try and keep the gun from locking onto you. With it only being a pistol, it’s also likely to be effective at close range, so it also may be worth putting some distance between you and the enemy in front of you.

It’s also worth noting that this seems like the final major addition that was shown in the trailer at the beginning of the season. That doesn’t mean Epic doesn’t have any more surprises up its sleeve, just ones that it’s willing to tell players about ahead of time. There are also plenty of Chapter Four, season two leaks about potential upcoming events and other news.