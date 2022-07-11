Fortnite has lots of weapons, far more than Epic Games can feature in the game at once. Most weapons take turns and rotate in and out of the vault, and Epic sometimes tinkers with their stats to make them more balanced as they come and go with each season.
Considering Fortnite has been around since 2017, you may need to pull an all-nighter to memorize all the weapons and their damage numbers. Though each weapon is different, Epic will maintain at least one armament from each category in the rotation. This means Shotguns or Assault Rifles, for instance, will be a common presence unless Epic decides to introduce drastic changes.
If you’re looking to pick a weapon solely based on its flat damage numbers, though, you may be getting into this with the wrong mindset. Raw damage may look like the key, but there are also other factors to consider. Fire rate and reload time are two other metrics that will also be crucial depending on your playstyle. Players who prefer keeping their distance may like weapons with high damage and slow fire rates, while the ones who like to get up in their enemies’ faces may favor guns with high fire rates and slightly less damage.
There’s a weapon for every player and every situation in Fortnite. Here’s a list of all Fortnite weapon stats to help you prepare that one layout to rule them all.
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Common
|Assault Rifle
|165
|30
|5.5
|30
|2.52 seconds
|Uncommon
|Assault Rifle
|170.5
|31
|5.5
|30
|2.41 seconds
|Rare
|Assault Rifle
|181.5
|33
|5.5
|30
|2.3 seconds
|Epic
|Assault Rifle
|192.5
|35
|5.5
|30
|2.18 seconds
|Legendary
|Assault Rifle
|198
|36
|5.5
|30
|2.07 seconds
|Common
|Makeshift Rifle
|129
|30
|4.3
|20
|3.3 seconds
|Uncommon
|Makeshift Rifle
|133.3
|31
|4.3
|20
|3.15 seconds
|Rare
|Makeshift Rifle
|141.9
|33
|4.3
|20
|Three seconds
|Common
|Primal Rifle
|193.75
|31
|6.25
|30
|2.5 seconds
|Uncommon
|Primal Rifle
|206.25
|33
|6.25
|30
|2.3 seconds
|Rare
|Primal Rifle
|218.75
|35
|6.25
|30
|2.1 seconds
|Mythic
|Primal Rifle
|225
|36
|6.25
|30
|1.9 seconds
|Mythic
|Skye’s Assault Rifle
|222
|37
|Six
|30
|Two seconds
|Common
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|140.25
|33
|4.25
|25
|3.08 seconds
|Uncommon
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|148.75
|35
|4.25
|25
|2.94 seconds
|Rare
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|157.25
|37
|4.25
|25
|2.8 seconds
|Epic
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|165.75
|42
|4.25
|25
|2.66 seconds
|Legendary
|Heavy Assault Rifle
|174.25
|41
|4.25
|25
|2.52 seconds
|Mythic
|Meowscles’ Peow Peow Rifle
|180
|48
|3.75
|25
|2.5 seconds
|Common
|Burst Assault Rifle
|122.45
|31
|3.95
|20
|2.86 seconds
|Uncommon
|Burst Assault Rifle
|126.4
|32
|3.95
|20
|2.73 seconds
|Rare
|Burst Assault Rifle
|134.3
|34
|3.95
|20
|2.6 seconds
|Epic
|Burst Assault Rifle
|142.2
|36
|3.95
|20
|2.47 seconds
|Legendary
|Burst Assault Rifle
|146.15
|37
|3.95
|20
|2.34 seconds
|Mythic
|Ocean’s Burst Assault Rifle
|154.05
|39
|3.95
|20
|2.2 seconds
|Common
|Infantry Rifle
|144
|36
|Four
|Eight
|2.5 seconds
|Uncommon
|Infantry Rifle
|152
|38
|Four
|Eight
|2.4 seconds
|Rare
|Infantry Rifle
|160
|40
|Four
|Eight
|2.3 seconds
|Epic
|Infantry Rifle
|168
|42
|Four
|10
|2.2 seconds
|Legendary
|Infantry Rifle
|176
|44
|Four
|10
|2.1 seconds
|Rare
|Suppressed Assault Rifle
|165
|30
|5.5
|30
|2.3 seconds
|Epic
|Suppressed Assault Rifle
|176
|32
|5.5
|30
|2.2 seconds
|Legendary
|Suppressed Assault Rifle
|181.5
|33
|5.5
|30
|2.1 seconds
|Rare
|Tactical Assault Rifle
|154
|22
|7
|30
|2.2 seconds
|Epic
|Tactical Assault Rifle
|161
|23
|7
|30
|2.1 seconds
|Legendary
|Tactical Assault Rifle
|168
|24
|7
|30
|Two seconds
|Epic
|Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle
|64.8
|36
|15
|1.8
|2.2 seconds
|Legendary
|Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle
|66.6
|37
|15
|1.8
|2.1 seconds
|Uncommon
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|64
|32
|15
|Two
|2.4 seconds
|Rare
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|68
|34
|15
|Two
|2.3 seconds
|Epic
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|72
|36
|20
|Two
|2.2 seconds
|Legendary
|Scoped Assault Rifle
|74
|37
|20
|Two
|2.1 seconds
|Uncommon
|Drum Gun
|168
|21
|Eight
|40
|3.2 seconds
|Rare
|Drum Gun
|176
|22
|Eight
|40
|3.0 seconds
|Mythic
|Midas’ Drum Gun
|250
|25
|10
|40
|2.7 seconds
|Mythic
|Jules’ Drum Gun
|204
|24
|8.5
|40
|2.7 seconds
|Mythic
|Shadow Midas’ Drum Gun
|204
|24
|8.5
|40
|2.7 seconds
|Rare
|Stark Industries Energy Rifle
|162.8
|37
|4.4
|15
|3 seconds
|Epic
|Stark Industries Energy Rifle
|171.6
|39
|4.4
|15
|2.85 seconds
|Legendary
|Stark Industries Energy Rifle
|180.4
|41
|4.4
|15
|2.7 seconds
|Common
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|156.6
|27
|5.8
|20
|2.42
|Uncommon
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|168.2
|29
|5.8
|20
|2.31
|Rare
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|174
|30
|5.8
|20
|2.2
|Epic
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|185.6
|32
|5.8
|20
|2.09
|Legendary
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|191.4
|33
|5.8
|20
|1.98
|Mythic
|Hammer Assault Rifle
|203
|35
|5.8
|20
|1.87
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Common
|Pump Shotgun
|58.8
|91
|0.7
|Five
|5.1 seconds
|Uncommon
|Pump Shotgun
|64.4
|96
|0.7
|Five
|4.75 seconds
|Rare
|Pump Shotgun
|70
|102
|0.7
|Five
|4.4 seconds
|Epic
|Pump Shotgun
|75.6
|108
|0.7
|Five
|4.05 seconds
|Legendary
|Pump Shotgun
|81.2
|114
|0.7
|Five
|3.7 seconds
|Common
|Makeshift Shotgun
|110
|88
|1.25
|Two
|3.5 seconds
|Uncommon
|Makeshift Shotgun
|116.25
|93
|1.25
|Two
|Three seconds
|Rare
|Makeshift Shotgun
|122.5
|98
|1.25
|Two
|2.5 seconds
|Uncommon
|Primal Shotgun
|216.6
|57
|3.8
|12
|3.9 seconds
|Rare
|Primal Shotgun
|228
|60
|3.8
|12
|3.8 seconds
|Epic
|Primal Shotgun
|239.4
|63
|3.8
|12
|3.6 seconds
|Legendary
|Primal Shotgun
|250.8
|66
|3.8
|12
|3.4 seconds
|Mythic
|Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun
|262.2
|69
|3.9
|12
|3.2 seconds
|Common
|Tactical Shotgun
|108
|72
|1.5
|Eight
|6.27 seconds
|Uncommon
|Tactical Shotgun
|114
|76
|1.5
|Eight
|5.99 seconds
|Rare
|Tactical Shotgun
|120
|80
|1.5
|Eight
|5.7 seconds
|Epic
|Tactical Shotgun
|126
|84
|1.5
|Eight
|5.41 seconds
|Legendary
|Tactical Shotgun
|132
|88
|1.5
|Eight
|5.13 seconds
|Common
|Charge Shotgun
|71.4
|84
|0.85
|Four
|4.7 seconds
|Uncommon
|Charge Shotgun
|74.8
|88
|0.85
|Four
|4.5 seconds
|Rare
|Charge Shotgun
|79.05
|93
|0.85
|Four
|4.3 seconds
|Epic
|Charge Shotgun
|83.3
|98
|0.85
|Five
|4.1 seconds
|Legendary
|Charge Shotgun
|86.7
|102
|0.85
|Five
|3.9 seconds
|Common
|Lever Action Shotgun
|88.9
|93.6
|0.95
|Six
|6.6 seconds
|Uncommon
|Lever Action Shotgun
|93.2
|98.1
|0.95
|Six
|6.3 seconds
|Rare
|Lever Action Shotgun
|98.3
|103.5
|0.95
|Six
|Six seconds
|Epic
|Lever Action Shotgun
|103.5
|108.9
|0.95
|Six
|5.7 seconds
|Legendary
|Lever Action Shotgun
|108.6
|114.3
|0.95
|Six
|5.4 seconds
|Epic
|Dragon’s Breath Shotgun
|152
|152
|One
|Four
|4.3 seconds
|Legendary
|Dragon’s Breath Shotgun
|160
|160
|One
|Four
|4.1 seconds
|Rare
|Heavy Shotgun
|70
|70
|One
|Seven
|Epic
|Heavy Shotgun
|74
|74
|One
|Seven
|5.9 seconds
|Legendary
|Heavy Shotgun
|77
|77
|One
|Seven
|5.6 seconds
|Common
|Drum Shotgun
|180
|45
|Four
|12
|4.7 seconds
|Uncommon
|Drum Shotgun
|192
|48
|Four
|12
|4.5 seconds
|Rare
|Drum Shotgun
|200
|50
|Four
|12
|4.3 seconds
|Rare
|Combat Shotgun
|96.9
|57
|1.7
|Eight
|5.3 seconds
|Epic
|Combat Shotgun
|102
|60
|1.7
|Eight
|Five seconds
|Legendary
|Combat Shotgun
|107.1
|63
|1.7
|Eight
|4.7 seconds
|Epic
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|216.6
|114
|1.9
|Two
|2.8 seconds
|Legendary
|Double Barrel Shotgun
|228
|120
|1.9
|Two
|2.7 seconds
|Exotic
|The Dub
|228
|120
|1.9
|Two
|2.7 seconds
|Common
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|45.9
|54
|0.85
|Eight
|9.24 seconds
|Uncommon
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|48.45
|57
|0.85
|Eight
|8.82 seconds
|Rare
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|51
|60
|0.85
|Eight
|8.4 seconds
|Epic
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|53.55
|63
|0.85
|Eight
|7.98 seconds
|Legendary
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|56.1
|66
|0.85
|Eight
|7.56 seconds
|Mythic
|Two-Shot Shotgun
|102.81
|69
|1.49
|Eight
|7.14 seconds
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Common
|Submachine Gun
|160
|16
|10
|30
|2.31 seconds
|Uncommon
|Submachine Gun
|170
|17
|10
|30
|2.2 seconds
|Rare
|Submachine Gun
|180
|18
|10
|30
|2.1 seconds
|Epic
|Submachine Gun
|190
|19
|10
|35
|Two seconds
|Legendary
|Submachine Gun
|200
|20
|10
|35
|1.89 seconds
|Uncommon
|Primal SMG
|162
|18
|9.0
|35
|2.2 seconds
|Rare
|Primal SMG
|171
|19
|9.0
|35
|2.1 seconds
|Epic
|Primal SMG
|180
|20
|9.0
|35
|2.0 seconds
|Legendary
|Primal SMG
|189
|21
|9.0
|35
|1.9 seconds
|Common
|Makeshift SMG
|153
|17
|9.0
|25
|2.3 seconds
|Uncommon
|Makeshift SMG
|162
|18
|9.0
|25
|2.2 seconds
|Rare
|Makeshift SMG
|171
|19
|9.0
|25
|2.1 seconds
|Epic
|Compact SMG
|200
|20
|10
|40
|3.1 seconds
|Legendary
|Compact SMG
|210
|21
|10
|40
|Three seconds
|Common
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|156
|20
|7.8
|30
|2.1 seconds
|Uncommon
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|163.8
|21
|7.8
|30
|2.1 seconds
|Rare
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|171.6
|22
|7.8
|30
|Two seconds
|Epic
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|179.4
|23
|7.8
|30
|1.9 seconds
|Legendary
|Suppressed Submachine Gun
|187.2
|24
|7.8
|30
|1.8 seconds
|Common
|Rapid Fire SMG
|195
|13
|15
|20
|1.65 seconds
|Uncommon
|Rapid Fire SMG
|210
|14
|15
|20
|1.58 seconds
|Rare
|Rapid Fire SMG
|225
|15
|15
|20
|1.5 seconds
|Epic
|Rapid Fire SMG
|240
|16
|15
|26
|1.42 seconds
|Legendary
|Rapid Fire SMG
|255
|17
|15
|26
|1.32 seconds
|Common
|Machine Pistol
|210
|15
|14
|32
|2.4 seconds
|Uncommon
|Machine Pistol
|224
|16
|14
|32
|2.3 seconds
|Rare
|Machine Pistol
|238
|17
|14
|32
|2.2 seconds
|Common
|Burst SMG
|180
|24
|7.5
|24
|2.5 seconds
|Uncommon
|Burst SMG
|187.5
|25
|7.5
|24
|2.4 seconds
|Rare
|Burst SMG
|195
|26
|7.5
|24
|2.2 seconds
|Uncommon
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|162
|18
|Nine
|25
|2.2 seconds
|Rare
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|171
|19
|Nine
|25
|2.1 seconds
|Epic
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|180
|20
|Nine
|25
|2 seconds
|Legendary
|Tactical Submachine Gun
|189
|21
|Nine
|25
|1.9 seconds
|Common
|Charge SMG
|252.3
|15
|16.82
|30
|1.7 seconds
|Uncommon
|Charge SMG
|269.12
|16
|16.82
|30
|1.68 seconds
|Rare
|Charge SMG
|285.4
|17
|16.82
|30
|1.6 seconds
|Epic
|Charge SMG
|302.76
|18
|16.82
|30
|1.52 seconds
|Legendary
|Charge SMG
|319.58
|19
|16.82
|30
|1.44 seconds
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Common
|Pistol
|162
|24
|6.75
|16
|1.54 seconds
|Uncommon
|Pistol
|168.7
|25
|6.75
|16
|1.47 seconds
|Rare
|Pistol
|175.5
|26
|6.75
|16
|1.4 seconds
|Mythic
|Pistol
|189
|28
|6.75
|16
|1.33 seconds
|Legendary
|Pistol
|195.7
|29
|6.75
|16
|1.26 seconds
|Rare
|Suppressed Pistol
|168.75
|25
|6.75
|12
|1.4 seconds
|Epic
|Suppressed Pistol
|175.5
|26
|6.75
|12
|1.3 seconds
|Exotic
|Shadow Tracker
|195.75
|29
|6.75
|16
|1.3 seconds
|Exotic
|Hop Rock Dualies
|170.28
|43
|3.96
|18
|2.7 seconds
|Epic
|Hand Cannon
|60
|75
|0.8
|Seven
|2.09 seconds
|Legendary
|Hand Cannon
|62.4
|78
|0.8
|Seven
|1.98 seconds
|Rare
|Dual Pistols
|154.44
|39
|3.96
|18
|Three seconds
|Epic
|Dual Pistols
|162.36
|41
|3.96
|18
|2.8 seconds
|Mythic
|Deadpool’s Hand Cannons
|111.09
|21
|5.29
|18
|2.2 seconds
|Uncommon
|Six Shooter
|170
|34
|Five
|Six
|2.4 seconds
|Rare
|Six Shooter
|180
|36
|Five
|Six
|2.3 seconds
|Epic
|Six Shooter
|190
|38
|Five
|Six
|2.2 seconds
|Rare
|Dual Supressed Pistols
|154.4
|39
|3.96
|18
|Three seconds
|Epic
|Dual Supressed Pistols
|162.4
|41
|3.96
|18
|2.8 seconds
|Legendary
|Dual Supressed Pistols
|170.3
|43
|3.96
|18
|2.6 seconds
|Common
|Revolver
|81
|54
|1.5
|Six
|2.2 seconds
|Uncommon
|Revolver
|85.5
|57
|1.5
|Six
|2.1 seconds
|Rare
|Revolver
|90
|60
|1.5
|Six
|2.0 seconds
|Epic
|Revolver
|94.5
|63
|1.5
|Six
|1.9 seconds
|Legendary
|Revolver
|99
|66
|1.5
|Six
|1.8 seconds
|Common
|Makeshift Revolver
|69
|46
|1.5
|Six
|2.2 seconds
|Uncommon
|Makeshift Revolver
|72
|48
|1.5
|Six
|2.1 seconds
|Rare
|Makeshift Revolver
|75
|50
|1.5
|Six
|Two seconds
|Uncommon
|Primal Pistol
|69.3
|33
|2.1
|Eight
|2.1 seconds
|Rare
|Primal Pistol
|73.5
|35
|2.1
|Eight
|Two secınds
|Epic
|Primal Pistol
|77.7
|37
|2.1
|Eight
|1.9 seconds
|Legendary
|Primal Pistol
|81.9
|39
|2.1
|Eight
|1.8 seconds
|Epic
|Scoped Revolver
|67.2
|42
|1.6
|Six
|2.1 seconds
|Legendary
|Scoped Revolver
|70.4
|44
|1.6
|Six
|2 seconds
|Exotic
|Night Hawk
|70.4
|44
|1.6
|Six
|2 seconds
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Common
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|31.4
|95
|0.33
|One
|3.3 seconds
|Uncommon
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|33
|100
|0.33
|One
|3.15 seconds
|Rare
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|34.7
|105
|0.33
|One
|Three seconds
|Epic
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|36.3
|110
|0.33
|One
|2.35 seconds
|Legendary
|Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
|38.3
|116
|0.33
|One
|2.5 seconds
|Uncommon
|Hunting Rifle
|68.8
|86
|0.8
|One
|1.9 seconds
|Rare
|Hunting Rifle
|72.8
|91
|0.8
|One
|1.8 seconds
|Epic
|Hunting Rifle
|76.8
|96
|0.8
|One
|1.7 seconds
|Legendary
|Hunting Rifle
|89
|100
|0.8
|One
|1.6 seconds
|Epic
|Suppressed Sniper Rifle
|31.25
|95
|0.33
|One
|1.9 seconds
|Legendary
|Suppressed Sniper Rifle
|33
|100
|0.33
|One
|1.8 seconds
|Epic
|Heavy Sniper Rifle
|42
|126
|0.33
|One
|4.3 seconds
|Legendary
|Heavy Sniper Rifle
|44
|132
|0.33
|One
|4.1 seconds
|Exotic
|Boom Sniper Rifle
|70
|70
|One
|5
|4.1 seconds
|Uncommon
|Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
|90
|75
|1.2
|10
|2.5 seconds
|Rare
|Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
|93.6
|78
|1.2
|10
|2.3 seconds
|Exotic
|Storm Scout
|76.5
|85
|0.9
|Six
|2.7 seconds
|Epic
|Storm Scout Sniper Rifle
|72.9
|81
|Six
|2.8 seconds
|Legendary
|Storm Scout Sniper Rifle
|76.5
|85
|Six
|2.7 seconds
|Rare
|Automatic Sniper Rifle
|160
|40
|4
|16
|3.8 seconds
|Epic
|Automatic Sniper Rifle
|168
|42
|4
|16
|3.6 seconds
|Legendary
|Automatic Sniper Rifle
|176
|44
|4
|16
|3.4 seconds
|Common
|Lever Action Rifle
|65
|52
|1.25
|Nine
|6.3 seconds
|Uncommon
|Lever Action Rifle
|68.75
|55
|1.25
|Nine
|Six seconds
|Rare
|Lever Action Rifle
|72.5
|58
|1.25
|Nine
|5.7 seconds
|Epic
|Lever Action Rifle
|76.25
|61
|1.25
|Nine
|5.4 seconds
|Mythic
|Amban Sniper Rifle
|55
|110
|One
|2.4 seconds
|Common
|DMR
|112.5
|45
|2.5
|10
|2.75 seconds
|Uncommon
|DMR
|120
|48
|2.5
|10
|2.62 seconds
|Rare
|DMR
|125
|50
|2.5
|10
|2.5 seconds
|Epic
|DMR
|132.5
|53
|2.5
|10
|2.375 seconds
|Legendary
|DMR
|137.5
|55
|2.5
|10
|2.25 seconds
|Mythic
|DMR
|145
|58
|2.5
|10
|2.12 seconds
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Common
|Rocket Launcher
|52.5
|70
|0.75
|One
|4.68 seconds
|Uncommon
|Rocket Launcher
|63.8
|85
|0.75
|One
|4.14 seconds
|Rare
|Rocket Launcher
|75
|100
|0.75
|One
|3.6 seconds
|Epic
|Rocket Launcher
|86.3
|115
|0.75
|One
|3.06 seconds
|Legendary
|Rocket Launcher
|97.5
|130
|0.75
|One
|2.52 seconds
|Rare
|Grenade Launcher
|100
|100
|One
|Six
|three seconds
|Epic
|Grenade Launcher
|105
|105
|One
|Six
|2.8 seconds
|Legendary
|Grenade Launcher
|110
|110
|One
|Six
|2.7 seconds
|Grenade
|100
|Six
|Exotic
|The Big Chill
|0
|0
|0.75
|Six
|2.7 seconds
|Uncommon
|Snowball Launcher
|53.25
|71
|0.75
|Six
|3.2 seconds
|Rare
|Snowball Launcher
|56.25
|75
|0.75
|Six
|3 seconds
|Epic
|Snowball Launcher
|59.25
|79
|0.75
|Six
|2.8 seconds
|Legendary
|Snowball Launcher
|62.25
|83
|0.75
|Six
|2.7 seconds
|Uncommon
|Egg Launcher
|67
|67
|One
|Six
|3.2 seconds
|Rare
|Egg Launcher
|70
|70
|One
|Six
|3 seconds
|Epic
|Egg Launcher
|74
|74
|One
|Six
|2.8 seconds
|Legendary
|Egg Launcher
|77
|77
|One
|Six
|2.7 seconds
|Mythic
|Kit’s Shockwave Launcher
|0
|0
|Six
|2.7 seconds
|Epic
|Guided Missile
|55.5
|74
|One
|2.4 seconds
|Legendary
|Guided Missile
|57.5
|77
|One
|2.2 seconds
|Epic
|Quad Launcher
|80
|80
|One
|Four
|4.7 seconds
|Legendary
|Quad Launcher
|84
|84
|One
|Four
|4.5 seconds
|Epic
|Proximity Grenade Launcher
|43.55
|67
|0.65
|Two
|Three seconds
|Legendary
|Proximity Grenade Launcher
|45.5
|70
|0.65
|Two
|2.8 seconds
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Rare
|Light Machine Gun
|200
|25
|Eight
|100
|Five seconds
|Epic
|Light Machine Gun
|208
|26
|Eight
|100
|4.7 seconds
|Epic
|Minigun
|240
|20
|12
|–
|4.7 seconds
|Legendary
|Minigun
|252
|21
|12
|–
|4.5 seconds
|Mythic
|Brutus’ Minigun
|252
|21
|12
|–
|4.5 seconds
|Rarity
|Weapon
|DPS
|Damage
|Fire Rate
|Magazine Size
|Reload Time
|Uncommon
|Makeshift Bow
|52
|52
|One
|One
|0.8 seconds
|Rare
|Primal Bow
|65
|65
|One
|One
|0.8 seconds
|Epic
|Primal Flame Bow
|68
|68
|One
|One
|0.7 seconds
|Legendary
|Primal Flame Bow
|72
|72
|One
|One
|0.7 seconds
|Epic
|Primal Stink Bow
|68
|68
|One
|One
|0.7 seconds
|Legendary
|Primal Stink Bow
|72
|72
|One
|One
|0.7 seconds
|Rare
|Mechanical Bow
|85
|85
|One
|One
|1.1 seconds
|Epic
|Mechanical Shockwave Bow
|89
|89
|One
|One
|One second
|Legendary
|Mechanical Shockwave Bow
|94
|94
|One
|One
|One second
|Epic
|Mechanical Explosive Bow
|89
|89
|One
|One
|One second
|Legendary
|Mechanical Explosive Bow
|94
|94
|One
|One
|One second
|Common
|Harvesting Tool
|32
|20
|1.6