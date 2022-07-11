 Full stats of all Fortnite weapons: Damage, ROF, more - Dot Esports

Full stats of all Fortnite weapons

The ins and outs of all of the weapons.

and
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite has lots of weapons, far more than Epic Games can feature in the game at once. Most weapons take turns and rotate in and out of the vault, and Epic sometimes tinkers with their stats to make them more balanced as they come and go with each season.

Considering Fortnite has been around since 2017, you may need to pull an all-nighter to memorize all the weapons and their damage numbers. Though each weapon is different, Epic will maintain at least one armament from each category in the rotation. This means Shotguns or Assault Rifles, for instance, will be a common presence unless Epic decides to introduce drastic changes.

If you’re looking to pick a weapon solely based on its flat damage numbers, though, you may be getting into this with the wrong mindset. Raw damage may look like the key, but there are also other factors to consider. Fire rate and reload time are two other metrics that will also be crucial depending on your playstyle. Players who prefer keeping their distance may like weapons with high damage and slow fire rates, while the ones who like to get up in their enemies’ faces may favor guns with high fire rates and slightly less damage. 

There’s a weapon for every player and every situation in Fortnite. Here’s a list of all Fortnite weapon stats to help you prepare that one layout to rule them all.

RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
CommonAssault Rifle165305.5302.52 seconds
UncommonAssault Rifle170.5315.5302.41 seconds
RareAssault Rifle181.5335.5302.3 seconds
EpicAssault Rifle192.5355.5302.18 seconds
LegendaryAssault Rifle198365.5302.07 seconds
CommonMakeshift Rifle129304.3203.3 seconds
UncommonMakeshift Rifle133.3314.3203.15 seconds
RareMakeshift Rifle141.9334.320Three seconds
CommonPrimal Rifle193.75316.25302.5 seconds
UncommonPrimal Rifle206.25336.25302.3 seconds
RarePrimal Rifle218.75356.25302.1 seconds
MythicPrimal Rifle225366.25301.9 seconds
MythicSkye’s Assault Rifle22237Six30Two seconds
CommonHeavy Assault Rifle140.25334.25253.08 seconds
UncommonHeavy Assault Rifle148.75354.25252.94 seconds
RareHeavy Assault Rifle157.25374.25252.8 seconds
EpicHeavy Assault Rifle165.75424.25252.66 seconds
LegendaryHeavy Assault Rifle174.25414.25252.52 seconds
MythicMeowscles’ Peow Peow Rifle180483.75252.5 seconds
CommonBurst Assault Rifle122.45313.95202.86 seconds
UncommonBurst Assault Rifle126.4323.95202.73 seconds
RareBurst Assault Rifle134.3343.95202.6 seconds
EpicBurst Assault Rifle142.2363.95202.47 seconds
LegendaryBurst Assault Rifle146.15373.95202.34 seconds
MythicOcean’s Burst Assault Rifle154.05393.95202.2 seconds
CommonInfantry Rifle14436FourEight2.5 seconds
UncommonInfantry Rifle15238FourEight2.4 seconds
RareInfantry Rifle16040FourEight2.3 seconds
EpicInfantry Rifle16842Four102.2 seconds
LegendaryInfantry Rifle17644Four102.1 seconds
RareSuppressed Assault Rifle165305.5302.3 seconds
EpicSuppressed Assault Rifle176325.5302.2 seconds
LegendarySuppressed Assault Rifle181.5335.5302.1 seconds
RareTactical Assault Rifle154227302.2 seconds
EpicTactical Assault Rifle161237302.1 seconds
LegendaryTactical Assault Rifle16824730Two seconds
EpicThermal Scoped Assault Rifle64.836151.82.2 seconds
LegendaryThermal Scoped Assault Rifle66.637151.82.1 seconds
UncommonScoped Assault Rifle643215Two2.4 seconds
RareScoped Assault Rifle683415Two2.3 seconds
EpicScoped Assault Rifle723620Two2.2 seconds
LegendaryScoped Assault Rifle743720Two2.1 seconds
UncommonDrum Gun16821Eight403.2 seconds
RareDrum Gun17622Eight403.0 seconds
MythicMidas’ Drum Gun2502510402.7 seconds
MythicJules’ Drum Gun204248.5402.7 seconds
MythicShadow Midas’ Drum Gun204248.5402.7 seconds
RareStark Industries Energy Rifle162.8374.4153 seconds
EpicStark Industries Energy Rifle171.6394.4152.85 seconds
LegendaryStark Industries Energy Rifle180.4414.4152.7 seconds
CommonHammer Assault Rifle156.6275.8202.42
UncommonHammer Assault Rifle168.2295.8202.31
RareHammer Assault Rifle174305.8202.2
EpicHammer Assault Rifle185.6325.8202.09
LegendaryHammer Assault Rifle191.4335.8201.98
MythicHammer Assault Rifle203355.8201.87
RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
CommonPump Shotgun58.8910.7Five5.1 seconds
UncommonPump Shotgun64.4960.7Five4.75 seconds
RarePump Shotgun701020.7Five4.4 seconds
EpicPump Shotgun75.61080.7Five4.05 seconds
LegendaryPump Shotgun81.21140.7Five3.7 seconds
CommonMakeshift Shotgun110881.25Two3.5 seconds
UncommonMakeshift Shotgun116.25931.25TwoThree seconds
RareMakeshift Shotgun122.5981.25Two2.5 seconds
UncommonPrimal Shotgun216.6573.8123.9 seconds
RarePrimal Shotgun228603.8123.8 seconds
EpicPrimal Shotgun239.4633.8123.6 seconds
LegendaryPrimal Shotgun250.8663.8123.4 seconds
MythicSpire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun262.2693.9123.2 seconds
CommonTactical Shotgun108721.5Eight6.27 seconds
UncommonTactical Shotgun114761.5Eight5.99 seconds
RareTactical Shotgun120801.5Eight5.7 seconds
EpicTactical Shotgun126841.5Eight5.41 seconds
LegendaryTactical Shotgun132881.5Eight5.13 seconds
CommonCharge Shotgun71.4840.85Four4.7 seconds
UncommonCharge Shotgun74.8880.85Four4.5 seconds
RareCharge Shotgun79.05930.85Four4.3 seconds
EpicCharge Shotgun83.3980.85Five4.1 seconds
LegendaryCharge Shotgun86.71020.85Five3.9 seconds
CommonLever Action Shotgun88.993.60.95Six6.6 seconds
UncommonLever Action Shotgun93.298.10.95Six6.3 seconds
RareLever Action Shotgun98.3103.50.95SixSix seconds
EpicLever Action Shotgun103.5108.90.95Six5.7 seconds
LegendaryLever Action Shotgun108.6114.30.95Six5.4 seconds
EpicDragon’s Breath Shotgun152152OneFour4.3 seconds
LegendaryDragon’s Breath Shotgun160160OneFour4.1 seconds
RareHeavy Shotgun7070OneSeven
EpicHeavy Shotgun7474OneSeven5.9 seconds
LegendaryHeavy Shotgun7777OneSeven5.6 seconds
CommonDrum Shotgun18045Four124.7 seconds
UncommonDrum Shotgun19248Four124.5 seconds
RareDrum Shotgun20050Four124.3 seconds
RareCombat Shotgun96.9571.7Eight5.3 seconds
EpicCombat Shotgun102601.7EightFive seconds
LegendaryCombat Shotgun107.1631.7Eight4.7 seconds
EpicDouble Barrel Shotgun216.61141.9Two2.8 seconds
LegendaryDouble Barrel Shotgun2281201.9Two2.7 seconds
ExoticThe Dub2281201.9Two2.7 seconds
CommonTwo-Shot Shotgun45.9540.85Eight9.24 seconds
UncommonTwo-Shot Shotgun48.45570.85Eight8.82 seconds
RareTwo-Shot Shotgun51600.85Eight8.4 seconds
EpicTwo-Shot Shotgun53.55630.85Eight7.98 seconds
LegendaryTwo-Shot Shotgun56.1660.85Eight7.56 seconds
MythicTwo-Shot Shotgun102.81691.49Eight7.14 seconds
RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
CommonSubmachine Gun1601610302.31 seconds
UncommonSubmachine Gun1701710302.2 seconds
RareSubmachine Gun1801810302.1 seconds
EpicSubmachine Gun190191035Two seconds
LegendarySubmachine Gun2002010351.89 seconds
UncommonPrimal SMG162189.0352.2 seconds
RarePrimal SMG171199.0352.1 seconds
EpicPrimal SMG180209.0352.0 seconds
LegendaryPrimal SMG189219.0351.9 seconds
CommonMakeshift SMG153179.0252.3 seconds
UncommonMakeshift SMG162189.0252.2 seconds
RareMakeshift SMG171199.0252.1 seconds
EpicCompact SMG2002010403.1 seconds
LegendaryCompact SMG210211040Three seconds
CommonSuppressed Submachine Gun156207.8302.1 seconds
UncommonSuppressed Submachine Gun163.8217.8302.1 seconds
RareSuppressed Submachine Gun171.6227.830Two seconds
EpicSuppressed Submachine Gun179.4237.8301.9 seconds
LegendarySuppressed Submachine Gun187.2247.8301.8 seconds
CommonRapid Fire SMG1951315201.65 seconds
UncommonRapid Fire SMG2101415201.58 seconds
RareRapid Fire SMG2251515201.5 seconds
EpicRapid Fire SMG2401615261.42 seconds
LegendaryRapid Fire SMG2551715261.32 seconds
CommonMachine Pistol2101514322.4 seconds
UncommonMachine Pistol2241614322.3 seconds
RareMachine Pistol2381714322.2 seconds
CommonBurst SMG180247.5242.5 seconds
UncommonBurst SMG187.5257.5242.4 seconds
RareBurst SMG195267.5242.2 seconds
UncommonTactical Submachine Gun16218Nine252.2 seconds
RareTactical Submachine Gun17119Nine252.1 seconds
EpicTactical Submachine Gun18020Nine252 seconds
LegendaryTactical Submachine Gun18921Nine251.9 seconds
CommonCharge SMG252.31516.82301.7 seconds
UncommonCharge SMG269.121616.82301.68 seconds
RareCharge SMG285.41716.82301.6 seconds
EpicCharge SMG302.761816.82301.52 seconds
LegendaryCharge SMG319.581916.82301.44 seconds
RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
CommonPistol162246.75161.54 seconds
UncommonPistol168.7256.75161.47 seconds
RarePistol175.5266.75161.4 seconds
MythicPistol189286.75161.33 seconds
LegendaryPistol195.7296.75161.26 seconds
RareSuppressed Pistol168.75256.75121.4 seconds
EpicSuppressed Pistol175.5266.75121.3 seconds
ExoticShadow Tracker195.75296.75161.3 seconds
ExoticHop Rock Dualies170.28433.96182.7 seconds
EpicHand Cannon60750.8Seven2.09 seconds
LegendaryHand Cannon62.4780.8Seven1.98 seconds
RareDual Pistols154.44393.9618Three seconds
EpicDual Pistols162.36413.96182.8 seconds
MythicDeadpool’s Hand Cannons111.09215.29182.2 seconds
UncommonSix Shooter17034FiveSix2.4 seconds
RareSix Shooter18036FiveSix2.3 seconds
EpicSix Shooter19038FiveSix2.2 seconds
RareDual Supressed Pistols154.4393.9618Three seconds
EpicDual Supressed Pistols162.4413.96182.8 seconds
LegendaryDual Supressed Pistols170.3433.96182.6 seconds
CommonRevolver81541.5Six2.2 seconds
UncommonRevolver85.5571.5Six2.1 seconds
RareRevolver90601.5Six2.0 seconds
EpicRevolver94.5631.5Six1.9 seconds
LegendaryRevolver99661.5Six1.8 seconds
CommonMakeshift Revolver69461.5Six2.2 seconds
UncommonMakeshift Revolver72481.5Six2.1 seconds
RareMakeshift Revolver75501.5SixTwo seconds
UncommonPrimal Pistol69.3332.1Eight2.1 seconds
RarePrimal Pistol73.5352.1EightTwo secınds
EpicPrimal Pistol77.7372.1Eight1.9 seconds
LegendaryPrimal Pistol81.9392.1Eight1.8 seconds
EpicScoped Revolver67.2421.6Six2.1 seconds
LegendaryScoped Revolver70.4441.6Six2 seconds
ExoticNight Hawk70.4441.6Six2 seconds
RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
CommonBolt-Action Sniper Rifle31.4950.33One3.3 seconds
UncommonBolt-Action Sniper Rifle331000.33One3.15 seconds
RareBolt-Action Sniper Rifle34.71050.33OneThree seconds
EpicBolt-Action Sniper Rifle36.31100.33One2.35 seconds
LegendaryBolt-Action Sniper Rifle38.31160.33One2.5 seconds
UncommonHunting Rifle68.8860.8One1.9 seconds
RareHunting Rifle72.8910.8One1.8 seconds
EpicHunting Rifle76.8960.8One1.7 seconds
LegendaryHunting Rifle891000.8One1.6 seconds
EpicSuppressed Sniper Rifle31.25950.33One1.9 seconds
LegendarySuppressed Sniper Rifle331000.33One1.8 seconds
EpicHeavy Sniper Rifle421260.33One4.3 seconds
LegendaryHeavy Sniper Rifle441320.33One4.1 seconds
ExoticBoom Sniper Rifle7070One54.1 seconds
UncommonSemi-Auto Sniper Rifle90751.2102.5 seconds
RareSemi-Auto Sniper Rifle93.6781.2102.3 seconds
ExoticStorm Scout76.5850.9Six2.7 seconds
EpicStorm Scout Sniper Rifle72.981Six2.8 seconds
LegendaryStorm Scout Sniper Rifle76.585Six2.7 seconds
RareAutomatic Sniper Rifle160404163.8 seconds
EpicAutomatic Sniper Rifle168424163.6 seconds
LegendaryAutomatic Sniper Rifle176444163.4 seconds
CommonLever Action Rifle65521.25Nine6.3 seconds
UncommonLever Action Rifle68.75551.25NineSix seconds
RareLever Action Rifle72.5581.25Nine5.7 seconds
EpicLever Action Rifle76.25611.25Nine5.4 seconds
MythicAmban Sniper Rifle55110One2.4 seconds
CommonDMR112.5452.5102.75 seconds
UncommonDMR120482.5102.62 seconds
RareDMR125502.5102.5 seconds
EpicDMR132.5532.5102.375 seconds
LegendaryDMR137.5552.5102.25 seconds
MythicDMR145582.5102.12 seconds
RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
CommonRocket Launcher52.5700.75One4.68 seconds
UncommonRocket Launcher63.8850.75One4.14 seconds
RareRocket Launcher751000.75One3.6 seconds
EpicRocket Launcher86.31150.75One3.06 seconds
LegendaryRocket Launcher97.51300.75One2.52 seconds
RareGrenade Launcher100100OneSixthree seconds
EpicGrenade Launcher105105OneSix2.8 seconds
LegendaryGrenade Launcher110110OneSix2.7 seconds
Grenade100Six
ExoticThe Big Chill000.75Six2.7 seconds
UncommonSnowball Launcher53.25710.75Six3.2 seconds
RareSnowball Launcher56.25750.75Six3 seconds
EpicSnowball Launcher59.25790.75Six2.8 seconds
LegendarySnowball Launcher62.25830.75Six2.7 seconds
UncommonEgg Launcher6767OneSix3.2 seconds
RareEgg Launcher7070OneSix3 seconds
EpicEgg Launcher7474OneSix2.8 seconds
LegendaryEgg Launcher7777OneSix2.7 seconds
MythicKit’s Shockwave Launcher00Six2.7 seconds
EpicGuided Missile55.574One2.4 seconds
LegendaryGuided Missile57.577One2.2 seconds
EpicQuad Launcher8080OneFour4.7 seconds
LegendaryQuad Launcher8484OneFour4.5 seconds
EpicProximity Grenade Launcher43.55670.65TwoThree seconds
LegendaryProximity Grenade Launcher45.5700.65Two2.8 seconds
RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
RareLight Machine Gun20025Eight100Five seconds
EpicLight Machine Gun20826Eight1004.7 seconds
EpicMinigun24020124.7 seconds
LegendaryMinigun25221124.5 seconds
MythicBrutus’ Minigun25221124.5 seconds
RarityWeaponDPSDamageFire RateMagazine SizeReload Time
UncommonMakeshift Bow5252OneOne0.8 seconds
RarePrimal Bow6565OneOne0.8 seconds
EpicPrimal Flame Bow6868OneOne0.7 seconds
LegendaryPrimal Flame Bow7272OneOne0.7 seconds
EpicPrimal Stink Bow6868OneOne0.7 seconds
LegendaryPrimal Stink Bow7272OneOne0.7 seconds
RareMechanical Bow8585OneOne1.1 seconds
EpicMechanical Shockwave Bow8989OneOneOne second
LegendaryMechanical Shockwave Bow9494OneOneOne second
EpicMechanical Explosive Bow8989OneOneOne second
LegendaryMechanical Explosive Bow9494OneOneOne second
CommonHarvesting Tool32201.6