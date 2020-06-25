How to use a Fishing Pole to ride behind a Loot Shark at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter Two, season three went live earlier this month with a refreshing theme, a bunch of new cosmetics, and gun adjustments to spice up the popular battle royale.

A skin for DC’s Aquaman was also introduced, as well as a new battle pass to go along with the flood theme. It’ll take a while to unlock the Aquaman skin, though, despite it having a less-demanding process compared to the Deadpool challenges from last season.

The first Aquaman challenge required players to land at The Fortilla and use a Whirlpool, a new mechanic that was added to the game with the latest patch.

In addition to introducing seven new weekly challenges, a new Aquaman task was also released today with the second week of the season. This time, players will need to visit Sweaty Sands and ride behind a Loot Shark with a Fishing Pole.

All five of the Aquaman challenges will be live at the end of the fifth week of Fortnite Chapter Two, season three. Players who manage to get their hands on the Aquaman skin will be able to unlock an alternative style for him that may be familiar to those who have seen the Aquaman movie.

Players will need to equip the Aquaman skin and take a dive over the waterfall located in Gorgeous Gorge to unlock the shirtless style.

How to ride a shark with a Fishing Pole in Sweaty Sands

Though it may sound complicated, riding a Loot Shark with a Fishing Pole is as easy as getting knocked down first when you jump into a crowded point of interest.

You’ll first need to find a Fishing Rod. Once you have that covered, try to find a Loot Shark at Sweaty Sands. They aren’t that hard to spot since they swim close to the surface. But if you can’t seem to locate one, we recommend hopping onto a boat to draw their attention.

Position yourself where you can use the Fishing Rod and throw it near where the Loot Shark is swimming. The Loot Shark will automatically go for the Fishing Rod and you’ll start riding it as a result. You’ll have full control of the Loot Shark, which means you can ride it anywhere you’d like once you’re done with the challenge.